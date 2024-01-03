Shocking surveillance footage captured the moment a man attempted to kidnap a 4-year-old child at Walmart.

The disturbing incident took place Friday at a Walmart located along in Lee County, Florida, when 64-year-old Pablo Pintueles Hernandez grabbed the boy’s wrist and tried to get him to come with him.

According to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene and began reviewing surveillance footage.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned a man, later identified as Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, attempted to take a 4-year-old child away from his family by grabbing the child and walking away with him,” the office wrote in a Facebook post published Saturday.

“Deputies immediately reviewed the surveillance footage and confirmed an unknown man walked up to the child shopping with his family, grabbed his wrist, and forced him to go in his direction before a family member intervened and pulled the child back.”

The office added that deputies worked “tirelessly” alongside Real Time Intelligence Center Analysts to identify the suspect.

“Together, analysts and deputies utilized advanced technology to quickly identify and locate Pintueles Hernandez.

“Within an hour of the incident, deputies responded to the residence of Pintueles Hernandez where his identity was confirmed.

“Due to the nature of the crime, our Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the home and began investigating.”

Hernandez was eventually arrested on charges of false imprisonment of a child 13 and under.

WEAR-TV in Pensacola reported that Hernandez was booked into jail on Saturday morning and was later released on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno acknowledged that the nature of the crime was “incredibly disturbing.”

“Utilizing the latest and greatest technology is key to solving crimes quickly and efficiently,” Marceno said in the news release.

“The teamwork displayed during this incident from our Communications, Patrol, Real Time Intelligence Center, and Major Crimes Unit is unmatched. Their dedication to the safety of our citizens is the reason why this man is behind bars.

“I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip,” he continued. “My team will stop at NOTHING to ensure criminals like this face the consequences of their actions.”

