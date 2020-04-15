Surveillance Photos Hint China Knew About Outbreak Full Month Before It Lost Control, Report Says

As COVID-19 continues to affect lives around the world, one new report hints that the disease’s country of origin, China, was secretly fighting an outbreak more than a month before its failed attempt at containment allowed the virus to become a pandemic.

NBC News reported Friday that surveillance photos taken from above China in late November 2019 showed medical facilities bustling with an unusual amount of traffic.

Coupled with communication tapped by U.S. spy agencies, the evidence seems to indicate that Chinese officials are not being straightforward about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite reporting from ABC News last week that intelligence connected the dots and warned of coronavirus in November, the National Center for Medical Intelligence, part of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency, dismissed those claims.

Considering the raw intelligence was captured in late November, it’s likely that reports on the photographs and intercepted chatter were written in December, or even later.

If the photos do show the beginnings of the coronavirus outbreak, it could mean the true story of COVID-19 is completely different from the version the world knows.

According to China, patient zero was discovered on Dec. 1, a claim seemingly undermined by the November surveillance photos.

At the end of December, China’s official number of infected was still only a few hundred.

In the opening days of 2020, many labs in the country were ordered to destroy samples of the new virus.

With the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ mysterious nature, it’s probable that China simply thought the outbreak was under control before the large percentage of asymptomatic carriers overlooked by the state caused an entirely new wave of the disease.

It’s also possible that the virus landed on just the right surface, which we now know can harbor the pathogen for more than two weeks.

In Wuhan, the crossroads of China and ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic, the government was so confident in its handling of the outbreak that a record-breaking banquet was held and attended by the public.

Halfway through January, however, the communist regime seemed to realize it was losing control of the virus. Six cities were thrown into heavy lockdowns, a trend that continued through most of mainland China.

Most everyone knows the story from there — how global infrastructure and an interconnected planet allowed an already contagious virus to flow from China around the world, a pandemic that is able to affect both Hollywood elites and remote Amazonian tribes.

It looks like China’s lies are far from over.

Even now, the country continues to place cities and counties on lockdown despite claiming its own outbreak is over.

It’s clear that the Communist Party of China is not going to stop covering up the truth anytime soon, regardless of the effects on the rest of the world.

