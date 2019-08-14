SECTIONS
Crime Entertainment US News
Print

Surveillance Video Emerges of Vicious Post-Show Attack on Comedian Andy Dick

×
By James Luksic
Published August 14, 2019 at 1:06pm
Print

Police have arrested a man in connection with the weekend assault on comedian Andy Dick.

According to a New Orleans Police news release, 46-year-old David Hale was taken into custody Wednesday “on suspicion of second-degree battery and simple battery,” Chicago Tribune reported.

Dick was sucker-punched early Saturday outside the French Quarter bar One Eyed Jack’s, where the comic had performed, according to The Times-Picayune.

The 53-year-old comic told The Times-Picayune that he was “knocked out 100 percent for 15 minutes.”

According to Newser, a surveillance camera captured the incident — which can be seen around the three-second mark of this video.

TRENDING: NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

[WARNING: The following linked clip contains graphic violence that some viewers may find offensive.]

Immediately following the attack, the perpetrator can be seen nonchalantly picking up a beer and walking away from the crowd all but unnoticed.

Hale asserted he did it because Dick had touched the man’s genitals, The Times-Picayune reported.

The comedian — who is also a musician, actor and producer — hit a motorcycle after being struck, according to witness Paris Dylan, a musician who performed with Dick.

Dick was examined for a “brain bleed” at a hospital’s intensive care unit.

One Twitter user expressed sympathy for Dick after the assault.

RELATED: CNN’s Don Lemon Being Sued over Alleged Sex Assault Involving a Drink, Shorts and a Mustache

Dick has a checkered past with no shortage of controversy.

According to The Times-Picayune, Variety reports the comic was charged with sexual battery last year, and he was the focus of a substance-abuse intervention in 2012 on “Andy Dick Live!”

As of Wednesday morning, it was unknown whether Hale has an attorney, a spokesman for Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
James Luksic
James Luksic has been a writer and editor for a panoply of publications and websites for 30 years.
James Luksic has been a writer and editor for a panoply of publications, corporations and websites -- including Montecito Journal, Dayton Daily News and Lexis-Nexis -- for 30 years.







New Hampshire Republicans Want Lewandowski for Senate, Early Polling Shows
Surveillance Video Emerges of Vicious Post-Show Attack on Comedian Andy Dick
PR Disaster: ‘Empire’ Ratings Are at an All-Time Low
McCain Attacks Trump over Dossier Criticism: ‘No One Will Ever Love You the Way They Loved My Father’
CNN Uses Unidentified Source To Report that Judge Jeanine Has Been Suspended, No Comment from Fox
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×