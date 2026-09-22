The Center for Strategic Politics recently surveyed Democrats about various ways that President Donald Trump could leave office before his term ends, gauging their reaction to each scenario — and the results were disturbing.

A plurality of Democrats expressed positive feelings about Trump dying in his sleep or being removed through a military coup, while a large majority expressed positive feelings about his potential impeachment and conviction, or his removal through the 25th Amendment. Nearly one-third positively viewed his assassination.

The organization, which bills itself as “more than just a think tank— we are part of the progressive community,” conducted the poll Sept. 3 and Sept. 8-10 via SMS-to-web or online panel. It surveyed 683 Democratic voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3.75 percent.

We polled five routes for Trump to leave office before the end of his term. A plurality of Dems support four of them, including a military coup and death by natural causes. The only one underwater, an assassination, is still supported by 29%. pic.twitter.com/C3qb2H0R8j — Center for Strategic Politics (@StratPolitics) September 21, 2026

Respondents could choose from five different options for each question: Very positive, somewhat positive, neither positive nor negative, somewhat negative, and very negative.

When asked how they’d react to seeing news headlines about Trump being assassinated in public, only 43 percent said it would be a somewhat negative or very negative experience.

Twenty-three percent said they would view headlines about Trump’s assassination as very positive, 9 percent said they would find it somewhat positive, and 25 percent felt neither positive nor negative.

When it came to Trump getting impeached, convicted, and removed by both houses of Congress, a whopping 75 percent called it very positive. When asked about his removal through the 25th Amendment, 70 percent gave the same answer.

If Trump were to die in his sleep, 45 percent of respondents viewed that as positive, while 10 percent said it would be somewhat positive, and 28 percent chose neither positive nor negative.

Democrats have continually vilified Trump as an enemy of democracy, yet according to the survey, a majority of Democrats would react positively to a military coup.

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis noted this on Tuesday, with an X post that read, “Democrats claim to support ‘our democracy,’ yet by a massive margin they support a military coup.”

Democrats claim to support “our democracy,” yet by a massive margin they support a military coup. https://t.co/kiYGGaJVMU — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 22, 2026

CNN Conservative commentator and Trump ally Scott Jennings simply wrote, “Please read this carefully. Wow.”

Please read this carefully. Wow. https://t.co/zz7USuxEM0 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 22, 2026

Additionally, the poll showed a large majority of Democrats support criminal prosecutions by “the next Democratic administration” against Trump officials for immigration enforcement, the war with Iran, and Trump’s attacks against suspected drug boats from South America, specifically citing Stephen Miller and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The poll also asked whether the next Democratic administration should pursue prosecutions against Trump and Biden administration officials for “actions taken related to Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” to which 57 percent of Democratic voters said yes, 22 percent said they didn’t know, and 22 percent said no.

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