Survey Finds Mere 1 Percent of Harvard Faculty Supports Trump

A survey of Harvard faculty members showed that only 1 percent of university faculty members supported President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences survey was conducted by The Harvard Crimson, and only three of the 260 respondents said they supported Trump.

The Crimson found that 44 percent of faculty members supported Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former Harvard Law School professor, the highest tally of any 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful.

Warren has since dropped out of the race.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second with 20 percent support, but he is less popular among the top and bottom faculty income brackets.

He has the strongest support among the 37.8 percent of respondents who earn between $41,000 and $65,000.

Between Sanders and Warren, Warren was favored by 41 percent of faculty members aged 25-35 and 51 percent of respondents aged 36 to 45.

According to The Crimson’s review of Federal Elections Commission data, Warren also received at least $19,666 from 28 Harvard faculty members.

With the question of electability, 30 percent of respondents said Sanders was the “most likely to beat candidate President Donald Trump.”

The unpopularity of Trump among Harvard faculty members is not new.

In December, 25 Harvard faculty members joined over 1,500 historians and signed an open letter denouncing what they called Trump’s “numerous and flagrant abuses of power” and called for his impeachment.

Warren highlighted the difference between herself and Sanders during a campaign event in Nevada on Feb. 23.

“Here’s the big diff,” she said, according to The New York Times.

“Bernie supports the filibuster. I want to get rid of the filibuster. I won’t let the NRA and the gun industry have a veto.”

There are currently three Democrats still competing for the party’s nomination: Sanders, Biden and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

The Crimson conducted its survey of 1,341 faculty members from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, although not every person who received the electronic survey responded.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota have all dropped out since the survey closed.

