Survey: Landslide Majority of Truckers Say They Will Not Deliver to Cities That Defund Police

Memo to Minneapolis: You are about to lose your deliveries.

In news that will shock only the most radical leftist, it turns out many truckers will not deliver to cities and towns that defund their police departments. Truckers, like most working Americans, like law and order.

CDL Life News, which provides news and information on the commercial truck driving industry, recently conducted a poll on its CDL Life App. The poll of over 1,283 respondents found that “79% say they will refuse loads to cities with disbanded or defunded police departments.”

Responses on the app included quotes such as:

“[I]f something was to happen and you have to take matters into your own hands, and then you risk being prosecuted for protecting yourself.”

“For my own safety and security of my customers’ loads, I have already informed my dispatcher that I will refuse all loads to cities that have defunded their police departments.”

“Simple. We may not like it all the time, but laws and order is necessary.”

One of the few legitimate responsibilities of government is to protect its citizens by enforcing the law. Without a police force, that is impossible, and it makes the country much more dangerous as a result.

A veto-proof majority of the left-wing Minneapolis City Council supports disbanding its police department. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that he will cut funding for the LAPD by $150 million.

These cities could be in for a rude awakening if they scare off people who provide essential services. This mob appeasement will certainly come back to bite these weak liberal politicians.

Radical leftists, spurred on by the antifa and Black Lives Matter movements, continue to call for the dismantling of police departments across the country.

Yet the “Defund the Police” movement is so far left even Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has rejected it. A recent YouGov poll found that only 16 percent of Americans support the idea.

Clearly, enough Americans remember the high-crime days of cities in the 1970s and 1980s. Enabling police officers to do their jobs, including arrests for minor crimes, restored order and livability to cities such as New York in the 1990s and beyond.

Now radicals are not only destroying those gains but calling for a total breakdown of law and order in major cities across the United States. They want the country to be like Seattle’s CHAZ, where local warlords enforce the rules.

If these radicals get their way, they will soon discover that not only do they need to fear an increased risk of rape, robbery and other crimes, but they will not have access to the basic needs and supplies that America’s truckers deliver across the country.

U.S. truckers have been heroes during the pandemic, providing the nation with vital supplies under dire circumstances. Truck-driving is already the deadliest job in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Truckers should not be asked to take even further risks to their lives because radical leftists want to sow chaos in the U.S.

The truckers are right. Law and order matters. If cities vote to defund or disband police departments, they will have to face the natural consequences of that crazy decision. Losing the people who deliver Americans’ supplies is one of those consequences.

