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Young women wear protective masks and hold signs in support of Black Lives Matter on May 28, 2020, in Marina del Rey, California.
Young women wear protective masks and hold signs in support of Black Lives Matter on May 28, 2020, in Marina del Rey, California. (Araya Doheny / Getty Images)

Survey: Strong Majority of Young Liberal Women Blame Men for Their Problems

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 1, 2026 at 9:03am
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A new Survey Center on American Life brief found that young Democratic women are far more likely than other groups to say men are a primary source of the problems women face.

Some 66 percent of Democratic women ages 18 to 29 said the challenges women confront in American society are due in great part to the behavior or actions of men. Only 18 percent of Republican women in the same age band agreed with that statement.

The 48-point gap is the widest split the center highlighted in the gender-blame questions.

The center also reported that young women stand out on a related item about discrimination. More than two-thirds of young women said women face “a lot” of discrimination in the United States.

Majorities of young men and older women agreed that women face substantial prejudice, but at lower rates than the younger females. The survey write-up treated those discrimination answers as the backdrop for the blame question, not as a separate political poll.


Party identification tracks the blame question as closely as age does.

Democratic women overall were much more likely than Republican women to say men are responsible for many of the problems women have.

The Survey Center on American Life said the two groups also diverge on how much prejudice women encounter. The young-Democratic figure of 66 percent is the number that has driven subsequent coverage.

The New York Post summarized the same dataset on Wednesday and emphasized the age pattern inside each party. Among women 30 to 49, 54 percent of Democrats and 33 percent of Republicans said men were largely to blame for women’s problems. Among women 50 to 64, those shares were 47 percent of Democrats and 25 percent of Republicans.

The partisan gap shrank with age but did not disappear.

The New York Post calculated the Democratic-minus-Republican difference at about 50 points among 18-to-29-year-old women, about 30 points among 30-to-49-year-olds, and about 20 points among 50-to-64-year-olds.

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The survey language asked whether women’s challenges were “a great deal due to the behavior or actions of men.”

Researchers then flipped the question for men. Only 16 percent of men overall agreed that women were to blame for the troubles men face.

Republican young men were the most likely male group to say yes, at 26 percent. That is still far below the 66 percent recorded among young Democratic women on the parallel item.


The New York Post published additional male age breaks: 21 percent of Republican men ages 30 to 49 blamed women for men’s problems, and 21 percent of Republican men ages 50 to 64 said the same.

Democratic men in those brackets were lower. The two parties’ male numbers began to converge after age 65, at 15 percent of Republican men and 11 percent of Democratic men.


The Survey Center on American Life framed young women as “unique” in how they see gender discrimination and male responsibility.

It did not argue that young men hold a mirror-image view. The male-blame-women numbers stay in the teens and low twenties even among the Republican subgroup that scores highest.

Coverage of the brief placed it in a run of polls on gender and politics. The New York Post cited an April New Statesman survey that found 21 percent of Gen Z women under 30 held negative views of the opposite sex. Meanwhile, 7 percent of Gen Z men in that project held negative views of women, and 72 percent of those men reported a positive view of women.

The brief does not diagnose why young Democratic women cluster on the “men are the root” item.

The New York Post noted that the results fit a wider pattern of men and women drifting apart politically, including outside the United States.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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