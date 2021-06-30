It was the voice of experience every American needs to hear.

Obviously tired of hearing Democrats equating the documented dangers of communist dictatorship with their boogeyman of a “white nationalism” that barely exists, an Arizona lawmaker who arrived in the country as a refugee from war-torn Vietnam took to the floor of the state House to deliver a lesson on historical realities leftists would prefer to ignore.

And when Quang Nguyen was speaking, every liberal should have been listening.

“If we don’t stand up to teach communism to our children, we’ll lose this country,” he said in a speech last week in Phoenix that’s now attracting national attention after its spread on social media.

Nguyen was responding to a speech by Democratic state Rep. Daniel Hernandez, who claimed that “white nationalism” was the greater threat to American democracy.

Check it out here. Nguyen’s speech starts about the 50-second mark, for those who would rather skip Hernandez’s nonsense.







According to the Capitol Media Services, Nguyen was addressing a debate Friday on a 232-page bill encompassing changes in the state’s K-12 education program.

A portion of the bill required a “comparative discussion of political ideologies like communism and totalitarianism,” the newspaper reported, and their “conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States.”

Do young Americans need to hear stories like Nguyen's? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 99% (546 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

“The reality is one of the greatest threats facing the globe today is communism and totalitarianism,’’ Republican state Rep. Jake Hoffman said during the debate.

“We have governments like the communist Chinese government, that their stated goal is to be the world’s sole and only superpower, and that they will achieve that goal through any means possible.’’

Americans with even a passing familiarity with the history of this country and the communist world should understand that is the opposite of the freedom envisioned by the Founding Fathers.

All citizens of a nation birthed in rebellion against monarchy, that saved Western civilization from National Socialist barbarities in the Second World War, then stood firm against communist dictatorship until the Cold War ended in victory, should well understand the value of passing along those lessons to younger generations blessed with lives that aren’t spent at war with totalitarian ideologies.

Some of those citizens are liberal Democrats, however, and in the year of 2021, they see dangers where none exist, and ignore the very real hazards from the world at large and within the country itself.

Coddled by a cooperative mainstream media, they insist that the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6 represented some sort of “white nationalist” attack on the republic. They confuse their temporary political opponents with ideological enemies who want nothing more than to see this nation forget who its real enemies are.

That was the audience Nguyen was addressing.

“You know I just recently heard somebody said that … communism is not the enemy, but white nationalism,” Nguyen said.

“So let me tell you something about white nationalism. White nationalism didn’t drown 250,000 Vietnamese in the South China Sea. Communists did.

“White nationalism did not execute 86,000 South Vietnamese at the fall of Saigon. Communists did.

“White nationalism did not put me here. Communism did.

“So, don’t take it lightly. Don’t mock me. Don’t mock what I go through in life. It’s rough.

“I lost most of my cousins, my family members due to communism. If we don’t stand up to teach communism to our children, we’ll lose this country. So, sir, don’t mock me. I’m p****d.”

He had plenty of supporters online.

Good job – telling the truth! We all need to call it out for what it is. — ColdWarrior39 (@ColdWarrior39) June 29, 2021

Communism is a pestilence never believe otherwise! — Ian Turner (@IanTurner4) June 29, 2021

Communism is the most effective weapon of mass destruction ever devised by man. No other weapon has caused as much human suffering and death. — Arminius (@Exul_Invictus) June 30, 2021

But this one put it perfectly.

The immigrants know… we Americans need to stand up with them in this, the “white nationalist” boogeyman has no teeth, but the neo-racist/neo-communist movement holds the real power in society right now, if we don’t push back, we America can fall to this utopian nightmare. — JackLFranklin (@JackLFranklin1) June 29, 2021

Nguyen was only talking about his own life from his own homeland. Other Americans have similar horror stories — if not as numerically murderous — of their own homelands taken over by communists, whether in Cuba, Venezuela or any other country that’s been under the jackboot of communist dictatorship.

The list is long and tragic. The Soviet Union’s communism killed tens of millions — rivaling or even surpassing Nazi Germany for the lives it destroyed, as George Mason University law professor Ilya Somin wrote in a 2016 piece for The Washington Post.

But firmly ahead of both those butchers, as that same report noted, was Mao Zedong, the Chinese Communist Party leader, dictator and predecessor of current Chinese “President” Xi Jinping.

In fact, for an ideology that has only plagued humanity for less than two centuries, communism has established a remarkable record for the sheer scale of its murderous past.

And Democrats want to compare the regrettable events of Jan. 6 — events that have been distorted and inflated out of all proportion to their actual importance – to an evil like that?

No sane human being could go along with that. But in a United States where unionized teachers have created an inexcusable educational vacuum when it comes to history, that’s knowledge that isn’t being disseminated nearly widely enough.

But into that vacuum every once in a while comes a voice like Nguyen’s. It’s a voice of experience every American needs to hear, so it’s an experience they don’t have to share.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.