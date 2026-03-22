'I Was There': Survivor of Oct. 7 Massacre Takes On Mamdani's Wife Directly for Supporting Claim That Oct. 7 Rapes Weren't Real

New York City First Lady Rama Duwaji received a stern reality check about the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, after liking a social media post claiming the mass rapes committed that day were a hoax.

According to an article in the New York Post, Duwaji liked a post on social media platform Instagram in February 2024 where a user questioned the legitimacy of reporting by The New York Times regarding the attack.

“If I told you that The New York Times hired a recently graduated college student with only a couple prior articles written on the subject of food and cooking to be their lead on the ground ‘reporter’ on the ‘mass rape’ hoax they fabricated, would you believe it? That’s Adam Sella,” the post read.

It was later screenshotted and uploaded to social media platform X by The Free Press reporter Olivia Reginald, showing Duwaji liking it.

This is the screenshot showing Rama Duwaji, the wife of Zohran Mamdani, liking a post calling sexual violence on October 7 a “‘mass rape’ hoax” pic.twitter.com/e8EW3je8EE — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) March 7, 2026

Tali Biner attended the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7, 2023, where she spent hours hiding from Hamas in a camper as she heard screams of pain and agony from their victims.

“I knew beyond any doubt what was happening was not just torture, it was sexual violence,” she said in an interview with the New York Post.

Gunshots rang out over pleas of “No!” and “Stop!”

When she felt it was safe to come out, Biner saw naked bodies lying on the ground.

“They dismembered bodies and sexually violated women and men, including rape and the insertion of objects into their bodies,” she said. “These are facts.”

Biner had a message for Duwaji.

“My message to Mrs. Mamdani is simple: political narratives should never cloud your judgment when it comes to the facts of October 7th. Real people suffered, were raped and were killed.”

Looking back on those awful moments, she told the New York Post, “Deep down, I also knew that if they caught me, I would make sure that they kill me as soon as possible.

“I would never allow them to sexually violate me. That determination gave me clarity, focus, and the strength to survive, to bear witness, and to remember.

“I would expect any woman — and especially Mrs. Mamdani — to at least try to imagine. To close her eyes and picture evil people breaking into her home, her safe space, assaulting her and her husband, daring to sexually violate her in front of her family, murdering her children before her eyes. This is exactly what our women and men experienced on Oct. 7th.”

She said denial of what happened that day “makes my blood boil.”

“It breaks my heart to know that with mountains of evidence and admissions of the barbarism during the 2023 attack, some people willfully choose not to believe us,” she continued.

This is not the only instance of Duwaji’s social media activities sparking controversy and outrage.

The Washington Free Beacon found old posts on social media platform Tumblr, now archived, where she glorified terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and said U.S. service members attack civilians to prop up American hegemony.

Those posts were from her teens and early 20s, but it’s clear she hasn’t changed.

She supported terrorism then. She still supports it now.

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