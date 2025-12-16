The Susie Wiles Vanity Fair Interview Is Exactly Why Conservatives Should Stop Engaging Far-Left Media

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles did not need to hand critics a gift.

Yet that is exactly what happened when she sat down for a series of interviews with Vanity Fair that were partially published Tuesday.

In the piece, Wiles is quoted describing President Donald Trump as having “an alcoholic’s personality.”

“Most senior White House officials parse their words and speak only on background,” reports Vanity Fair writer Chris Whipple. “But over many on-the-record conversations, [Susie] Wiles answered almost every question I put to her.” Part 2 of 2: https://t.co/4eezfCsdkR pic.twitter.com/0dSbuOLJ5A — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 16, 2025

She is also quoted as referring to Vice President J.D. Vance as “a conspiracy theorist for a decade.”

Those lines — no matter the context — were always going to dominate whatever came from the interview. There was never any scenario in which they would have been framed generously or responsibly, and she should have known it.

NEW: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said in an interview with Vanity Fair President Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality” and Vice President JD Vance has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade.” “I’m not an enabler. I’m also not a b*tch. I guess time will tell… pic.twitter.com/xAwVELqutw — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 16, 2025

Once published, the intent behind the remarks never mattered. The context became irrelevant the moment the article went live.

The interview also included a not-so-charitable characterization of Elon Musk that was attributed to Wiles.

The overall tone of the piece was chaotic and unflattering. Yet that outcome should surprise no one familiar with how far-left legacy outlets operate.

Wiles did not deny making the statements. Instead, she criticized how the interview was framed.

On Tuesday morning, Wiles posted on X that the article was a “disingenuously framed hit piece.”

She said important context had been stripped away from her remarks to create a negative narrative.

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history. Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

She went on to defend Trump’s accomplishments and said she was honored to work for him.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly echoed that defense. Leavitt praised Wiles’ leadership and emphasized the administration’s unity behind her.

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history. President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie. The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and… https://t.co/Y3NEXI6a1E — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 16, 2025

Still, the damage had already been done. Two senior officials were forced into public damage control, which highlights the core problem: Wiles spoke to Vanity Fair to begin with.

Her quotes may be accurate. They may have been spoken casually and affectionately.

None of that matters, as the far-left media does not protect Republicans from themselves.

These outlets exist to shape narratives that almost always serve the Democratic Party’s short and long-term interests.

The press has spent decades proving this point. It functions as an in-kind contribution to the Democratic National Committee.

This entire episode was avoidable. It required only one decision from Wiles not to engage with Vanity Fair.

There was nothing to gain from this interview and quite a bit to lose.

Shame on Wiles, and not necessarily for what she said. Shame on her for believing this saga would ever end any other way than it did.

A seasoned political operative should know better. Republicans should know better and stop pretending that far-left media can be handled, managed, or bargained with. It cannot.

The rules of the game are not neutral, and the playing field is never fair.

The only option is to opt out of playing.

