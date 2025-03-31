One father in Houston allegedly failed his family in one of the most humiliating and awful ways imaginable.

KRIV -TV reported Tuesday that a man driving a Ford Expedition in Houston, Texas, fled the scene after his vehicle crashed into a Chevy Avalanche and flipped into a ditch.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Terrence Carr, was reportedly driving close to 100 miles per hour in what police said was a 45-mph zone.

Houston Police said another vehicle came to pick him up and take Carr away, leaving his wife and four children at the scene.

Of the five family members left behind, three were hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The oldest child — an 8-year-old — was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and had abdominal injuries. His wife’s arm was broken in the crash, and a 3-year-old suffered a collapsed lung.

Two others were listed in serious condition but also stable.

According to details from KTRK-TV released Friday, nobody in the other vehicle was injured.

“I have no idea what’s going through his mind at the time,” police Capt. Ryan Watson told KTRK. “I don’t know if there was some other reason that he felt he needed to flee.”

After his arrest, the news outlet reported that Carr had been out on bond when the crash occurred for a February charge of DWI with a child passenger, giving “a better idea of why he allegedly took off.”

A witness to the accident heard Carr say, “Get my kids. I got to get out of here,” before he left, according to police.







Carr is now facing felony charges for abandoning a child stemming from last week’s accident.

Regardless, Carr failed as a father that evening.

He did not know the details of the crash or what condition his family was in.

He apparently chose to flee and look after himself.

Going 100 miles an hour into another car could have proved fatal for one or more members of his family.

It is hard to imagine that a man could assess the situation and see the condition his loved ones were in and then could — allegedly, of course — decide in that moment to save his own skin.

Fathers and husbands should be protectors and caregivers; Carr’s alleged actions make him the furthest thing from either.

