Suspect Apprehended After Multiple Soldiers Are Shot at Georgia Military Base

One person was arrested Wednesday after five soldiers were shot at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

“Five Soldiers were shot today in an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. All Soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community,” a Fort Stewart Facebook post said.

“Law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting in the 2nd ABCT complex at 10:56 a.m. The shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m.,” the post continued. The post referred to the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team

A lockdown was imposed at 11:04 a.m. and lifted at 12:10 p.m., the post said.

The post did not give the identity of the shooter or the extent of the injuries to the wounded soldiers.

No motive for the incident was provided as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to WTOC-TV, multiple schools were put on lockdown status.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Nome posted on X. “@DHSgov is actively monitoring the situation on the ground. We are praying for the victims and their families.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the Fort Stewart shooting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. according to NBC.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his family “are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

Truck driver Ron Peavey, who was at Fort Stewart for a delivery, said he saw vehicles racing past him to respond.

“I was thinking it was a war,” he said, noting that when he tried to leave the base, he was told to shelter in place.

The FBI noted that it was responding, according to WJCL.

“FBI Atlanta Savannah RA is aware of the incident at Fort Stewart and is coordinating with Army Criminal Investigations Division for any assistance that might be needed,” the FBI said in a statement.

As noted by USA Today, Fort Stewart is a massive installation that covers 438 square miles.

The base houses the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. About 10,000 people live on the base.

