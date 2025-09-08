Suspect Arrested After Beloved Auburn Professor Is Murdered While Walking Her Dog

A retired Auburn University professor was killed Saturday while walking her dog in a park. A suspect in the killing has now been arrested.

Harold Rashad Dabney III was charged with two counts of capital murder after police found the body of Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle, a 59-year-old retired Auburn University professor, in Kiesel Park, according to WSFA-TV.

Schnuelle had been in the park to walk her dog, according to Al.com.

“Julie Gard Schnuelle, DVM, Ph.D., was a beloved member of the Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and the Auburn Family,” Auburn said in a statement, according to WFSA.

“She served as a faculty member in the Department of Clinical Sciences in the Large Animal/Food Animal section from 2003 to 2021, when she retired as a professor emerita. Auburn sends our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Dr. Gard Schnuelle during this unimaginably difficult time,” the college wrote.

Auburn police were called to Kiesel Park at about 2 p.m. Saturday, after a 911 call reported her body was found. Her dog was found unharmed, according to Al.com.

Dabney was taken into custody Sunday after a report of a suspicious person led police to him. Police say the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle, which was recovered when he was arrested.

“Officers in contact with Dabney made observations that led them to believe Dabney had involvement with the homicide that occurred the previous day,” police said Sunday.

After further investigation, Dabney was confirmed to be the suspect responsible for the homicide, and he was charged with two counts of capital murder.

Schnuelle was an inspiration for veterinarians studying large animals, according to Dr. Ashley Rutter, a Birmingham veterinarian.

“She was always so welcoming. She was spunky and ready to make jokes. But if she saw something she didn’t like, she would always stand up for you and for herself,” Rutter said.

“She’d be there to defend you and help you out.”

“She was a force. She was only a little bit over 5-foot-2, not your typical large animal veterinarian. She was a force in this world, such a bright, bright light, just an all-around wonderful human being that is going to be missed terribly,” Destinee Bearden Patterson, a former student and friend, said, according to Al.com.

“Kiesel Park is one of those places that’s frequented by veterinary students, all the students at Auburn, not just the veterinary school, but was always considered to be a safe space,” Patterson said. “The safety is now being questioned.”

Patterson said she knew the victim for 20 years.

“To find out that some random person has taken her from us for seemingly no reason is beyond devastating,” Patterson said.

