A man arrested in Philadelphia for a shooting that left five dead is a Black Lives Matter supporter who likes to dress in women’s clothes, according to a report.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was arrested shortly after he allegedly opened fire in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood on Monday, killing five men and wounding two children, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police said Carriker was apprehended wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a semi-automatic rifle, a pistol, extra magazines and a police scanner.

The deceased victims were identified as Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Da’juan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr., 31. A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy suffered wounds to their legs.

Police also said that Carriker fired shots at them when they arrived on the scene, but they chased him down and cornered him in an alley without further violence.

None of the victims had any apparent connection to Carriker.

“At this point, all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said after the suspect’s arrest.

The New York Post reported that Carriker has a history of posting images of guns on social media, including a video of kids firing a rifle.

One photo of a person holding a pistol was reportedly captioned: “Wherefore art thou opposition so I may slide upon thine block and runneth down on thee.”

The Post also found that Carriker has shared photos of himself wearing women’s clothing.

On Tuesday, Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene jumped on Twitter to proclaim Carriker “another trans shooter.” While the suspect is evidently a cross-dresser, there is no evidence that he “identifies” as a woman.

According to the Post, Carriker has also posted messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

During the George Floyd riots, he reportedly shared a video of a burning Philadelphia police car with the caption, “I was there; where were you? #we matter.”

Carriker has a criminal record involving guns.

He was arrested in 2003 and charged with possession of a weapon without a license, carrying a firearm in public and drug possession, the Post reported. He pleaded guilty to the gun possession charge and the other charges were dropped.

He paid a $1,000 fine and was placed on three years’ probation.

