A suspect has been arrested for a series of arsons in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a Tesla showroom and the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters were targeted.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Jamison Wagner has been arrested and charged with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives.

He faces five to 20 years in prison for each count.

The Telsa showroom incident took place in the early morning hours of Feb. 9. Two vehicles were targeted with a napalm-like substance discovered in one of the Telsas in glass jars with lids marked “I” and “H.”

The outside walls of the facility, as well as six other vehicles, were graffitied with phrases like, “Die Tesla Nazi,” “Tesla Nazi Inc,” and “Die Elon,” along with swastikas.

Surveillance footage filmed the suspect at the scene, hidden behind a mask and carrying a white box.

More photos of Albuquerque antifa activist and domestic terror suspect Jamison Wagner, an engineer for @SolaeroTech. Wagner allegedly carried out an arson attack on a Tesla store and destroyed the headquarters of the New Mexico Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/R1EnNmBige — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2025

An @ATFPhoenix & @FBI-Albuquerque investigation into the firebombings of a Tesla dealership and the N.M. Republican Party HQ led to the arrest of Jamison Wagner. Surveillance footage, evidence from the scenes, and search warrants linked him to the crimes. https://t.co/CArGPSuyrd pic.twitter.com/7dZLURVZ4Z — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 14, 2025

While he is innocent until proven guilty, does the evidence in this case seem overwhelming? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (833 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

The second arson took place March 30 at the Republican headquarters. The front door and lobby of the building saw significant fire damage. More glass containers were discovered with markings “I” and “H,” and graffiti on the building read “ICE=KKK.”

🚨🔥 Democrat criminal mastermind Jamison Wagner arrested for arson attacks against the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom and the Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM) headquarters. pic.twitter.com/vFVNwA249L — BoDeep (@BoDeepest) April 14, 2025

Police were able to match the description of Wagner to surveillance footage and identified his 2015 Hyundai Accent at the Republican headquarters.

Upon executing a search warrant on April 12, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives found several pieces of evidence linking Wagner to the crimes.

A stencil that read “ICE=KKK,” along with black and red spray paint, was discovered.

Assembled incendiary devices were found along with materials and instructions to make more. Jars with the letters “I” or “H” were also found.

Needless the say, the evidence does not look good for Wagner.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said of the arrest, “Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence. We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

Wagner is just the latest arrest as deranged leftists continue to target anything relating to the Trump administration.

Similar stories have gone viral of vandals keying the Teslas of private citizens and attacking other dealerships.

This is all because Tesla owner Elon Musk chairs the Department of Government Efficiency and has seen to the task given to him by President Donald Trump — shrink the bureaucracy and save the government money.

Whatever criticisms these criminals have against that work stands on the periphery of these violent criminal acts.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.