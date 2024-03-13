Share
News

Suspect Charged with Murder and Car Theft Claims He Was Just Trying to Get to Work

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2024 at 1:42pm
Share

A woman was killed in Dallas over the weekend after the car she was in was stolen at a gas station, then crashed while speeding about a mile away.

The incident happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday, according to KXAS-TV in Fort Worth.

Darion Thomas, 26, who has been charged with murder and theft in the incident, told police his side of the story, according to KDFW-TV.

Thomas told police he was inside a gas station when two people emerged from a vehicle, a Honda Accord, and walked into the station, the station reported. They left the car running.

Thomas told police he took the car, not knowing someone was in the back seat.

Trending:
Missouri Teen's Life Hangs by a Thread After Vicious High School Beatdown Caught on Camera

“What we know at this point is he stole the vehicle from a nearby business with the victim in the back seat, and then he sped away and crashed hitting a pole,” said Jesse Carr, spokeswoman for the Dallas police, according to KDFW.

The car drove away at a high speed until it crashed in a ball of fire. The crash led to the death of Karen Mariela, 32, of Honduras, who came to the U.S. a year ago.

“We came out here to see, saw the car out here pretty mangled,” Mireya Diaz, who lives near the scene of the crash, told KDFW.



“The girl, unfortunately, was out in the street, and people were still trying to pass by,” Diaz said.

KDFW reported that a witness it did not name said Thomas crawled from the wreckage and said “his legs were broken and that he stole the vehicle because he needed a ride to work. He then asked the witness for a gun to kill himself.”

The police report said Thomas “increased speed and drove recklessly when complainant Mariela began yelling at him.”

Related:
Suspected Killer Free on Bond After Car Hit Mother and Daughter as They Left Drake Concert

Diaz told KXAS-TV that by the time her family members arrived at the crash site “the lady had already passed away. The guy was alive. She was bleeding out of her head, and the guy had a broken leg or something.”

“He was speeding so fast we could literally hear it,” the station quoted a witness it did not name as saying. “So when the car crashed, it was just the loudest sound ever.”

“I said whoever was in the vehicle, are they OK? [Her daughter] said, ‘No, mom, there is a woman dead in the street,” said the witness.

Thomas claimed to police he took the curve during which the car went out of control at about “260 mph,” according to KXAS. The top speed of the Honda Accord stolen in the incident is 116 miles per hour, the manufacturer said, the Austin American-Statesmen reported.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Video Game Streamer Torched After Calling Trump 'Demonic' on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
NHL Team Alerts Feds After Becoming Victims of 'Cargo Theft'
Watch: Bernie Sanders Gets into Yelling Match with Fox Reporter, Puts Hand in Her Face During Tense Exchange
Star QB Dak Prescott Accused of Assault, Sparking Dallas Police Investigation
Pregnant Teacher and Her Baby Die After Collapsing at School
See more...

Conversation