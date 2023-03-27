Suspect in Christian School Massacre Identified as Apparent Transgender LGBT Advocate

Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old alleged mass shooter at the Christian school in Nashville Monday, reportedly identified as transgender.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department chief named Hale as the alleged assailant who killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School.

Police officers confronted and killed the shooter on the scene.

Police confirm that the Nashville shooter is named Audrey Hale pic.twitter.com/NO5KmdOuyx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 27, 2023



Drake said that Hale was a former student at the school.

When asked if she identified as transgender, the chief responded, “She does.”

Local law enforcement confirm, Nashville school shooter is a biological female that identifies as trans. pic.twitter.com/uOMJhCQ0IL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 27, 2023

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted, “The shooting comes amid a surge in far-left death threats in Tennessee over the state banning the medical transitioning of minors. Hale’s art page featured LGBTQ+-themed work.”

BREAKING: The deceased mass shooter of the Christian school in #Nashville has been identified as #trans person Audrey E. Hale. Three children & three staff were murdered. The shooting comes amid a surge in far-left death threats in Tennessee over the state https://t.co/gHQ6S0YSYd… pic.twitter.com/RbJyFe5xM9 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

Ngo added in another tweet, Hale identified as “he/him and uses the name ‘Aiden.'”

“The killings follow the state banning the medical transitioning of minors & adult cabaret (drag) performances in front of children,” Ngo wrote.

BREAKING: Audrey E. Hale, the 28-year-old woman who identifies as he/him and uses the name “Aiden,” is identified as the now-deceased suspect who shot up a Christian school in Tennessee, killing 6, including 3 children. The killings follow the state banning the medical… pic.twitter.com/Sp4RfGwcUj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

CBS News reported Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill into law on March 2 banning minors from transitioning with medical treatment and a separate law restricting drag shows from taking place in public or in front of children.

The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The MNPD tweeted Monday afternoon, “The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.”

