Suspect Connected to New Assassination Threat Against Trump Now in Custody, Wasn't Too Far Away from 45

Weeks after an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, authorities have arrested an Arizona man who is charged with making threats against former President Donald Trump.

Ronald Syvrud was arrested Thursday afternoon, , according to a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The post said that on Tuesday, the office “was advised of a threatening message on social media from a male subject directed at candidate Donald Trump. This message contained language that indicated bodily harm to the candidate.”

A second threat was posted Wednesday, one day before Trump was scheduled to visit Cochise County as part of his campaign’s focus on border security, according to CNN.

The Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said that, on Thursday, authorities learned where the suspect would be.

On Thursday afternoon, “Syvrud was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 2:30 pm,” the post said.

Syvrud was jailed on a felony warrant from Graham County in Arizona in a charge of failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of threatening in relation to the incident with Trump.

The post said Syvrud was also wanted on a Wisconsin warrant for DUI / failure to appear for DUI and from Graham County for Hit/Run.

CNN reported that Trump’s security team was advised of the threat.

“The U.S. Secret Service investigates all threats against our protectees. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” Secret Service representative Alexandria Worley said.

While in Cochise County on Thursday, Trump was asked about the incident.

“I haven’t heard about that. They probably want to keep it from me,” Trump said. “Thank you for telling me. Let’s get out of here, right now.”

Then Trump turned serious.

“But I’m not that surprised. And the reason is because I want to do things that are very bad for the bad guys,” he said.

“I have to do my job. It’s a job. It’s a dangerous job, but I have to do my job,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

Earlier this month, Asif Merchant, 46, who officials said had links to Iran was arrested after officials said he was involved in a plot to assassinate both former and current government leaders including Trump, according to NBC.

After the assassination attempt on Trump that took place on July 13, officials disclosed that Iranian-backed groups were also suspected of seeking to assassinate the Republican presidential candidate.

