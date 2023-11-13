Suspect in Custody After 30 Horses Are Killed at Racetrack in New York

For the owners of 30 horses that were killed last week when an arsonist set fire to a stable at a New York state racetrack, there are only mysteries and grief.

Police have arrested Boyd H. Fenton, 32, of Athens, Pennsylvania, on charges of arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and assault, according to The New York Times.

But as Fenton lingers in the Tioga County Correctional Facility, a motive for the blaze that ripped through the stable early Thursday is not known.

“It’s soul-destroying,” Kayla Morris, who along with her husband Lee lost 12 horses in the blaze, said. “It’s taken everything from us.”

The fire at the track in Nichols, just across the state line from Pennsylvania, was raging when Edgar Clarke and his wife, Cheri, arrived at about 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.

“Those horses meant everything to us,” said Edgar Clarke, a Standardbred horse trainer.

They tried to save the animals.

Edgar Clarke, 68, tried to use a fire extinguisher to cut a path into the barn where the horses died.

Do you watch horse racing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 42% (103 Votes) No: 58% (144 Votes)

“I couldn’t get in the barn. It was totally engulfed,” he said. His efforts resulted in second-degree burns on his face.

Cheri Clarke tried another entrance, with no success.

“We took one step in and had to go back out again, and we couldn’t — I heard them screaming. I heard the horses kicking and screaming,” she said. “We couldn’t do anything to help them.”

“How can I go from having a barn full of horses one minute to not even having a snap the next minute.” – Cheri Clarke, who lost 6 horses in the Tioga Downs fire. Absolutely devastating. — Jessica Hallett (@JHallettPhoto) November 12, 2023

Kayla Morris rushed to the barn in pajamas when she heard about the fire.

“I tried to get in the barn, but I just couldn’t because the fire was just so hot, and I just screamed and screamed,” she said.

“I sat for four hours and watched it burn and just hoped — hoped — that one of them would come out,” she said.

Edgar Clarke said he was left bereft.

“The last few days are the first time in my entire life I’ve not had a horse,” he said, adding that he has not been back to Tioga Downs — one of seven harness racing tracks in the state — since the fire.

“I don’t want to see what happened,” he said.

Kayla Morris recalled one horse called Better Call Saul, who was 11.

“He was the absolute love of my life,” she said, according to HarnessLink. “He was cheeky, funny, and always hungry. He just wanted to be loved.”

According to HarnessLink, the horses were buried near the backstretch at Tioga Downs, where a monument will be erected to remember their loss,

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.