Share
News

Suspect in Custody After Deadly Attack on an Alabama Church: 'This Should Never Happen'

 By Jack Davis  June 17, 2022 at 8:07am
Share

Two people were killed Thursday evening when a gunman opened fire in an Episcopal church near Birmingham, Alabama, during a church potluck supper.

A third person shot in the incident remains alive, police said. There was no immediate word on that victim’s condition.

The shooting suspect is in custody, according to AL.com.

The incident took place shortly before 6:30 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a Birmingham suburb. A “Boomers Potluck” supper had begun at 5 p.m.

“From what we’ve gathered from the circumstances of this evening, a lone suspect entered a small group church meeting and began shooting,” Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said Thursday night, according to USA Today.

Trending:
Chevron CEO Issue Chilling Warning: There Probably Won't Ever Be Another Oil Refinery Built in the US

Details of the incident had not been released as of early Friday. Police did not disclose how the suspect was taken into custody, the suspect’s identity, or any possible motive.

“We know of no additional threat to either the community of Vestavia Hills or our neighboring community of Mountain Brook,” Ware did say.

“As we are learning about the shocking and tragic loss of a life at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia, we want to offer our prayers for the victim’s family, the injured and the entire church community,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.

“I am glad to hear the shooter is in custody. This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere. We continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Do we need to do more to protect churches?

The Rev. John Burruss, the church’s rector, is in Greece on a church pilgrimmage. He said he will return as soon as possible.

“I’m deeply moved by the radical support of love from many people reaching out all over the country, our clergy, our first responders who are gathered now with the families,” he said in a video posted to the church’s Facebook page.

“I ask your prayers for our community, especially those who are injured and the families of the deceased. These are the pillars of our community, and I cannot begin to fathom how painful this is for our entire church, and the larger community. There is much that will be shared in the coming days and weeks as we look to gather and process this tragic event,” Burruss wrote in a statement.

Related:
Gang Member Who Killed Two Officers Might Get a State-Sponsored Funeral Thanks to Progressive DA

“I know many of you have been asking what we can do. We can pray and we can gather. People have gathered as followers of Christ for 2000 years because of the belief that God’s outstretched arms can reach all of humanity through pain and the most unfathomable loss.

“We gather because we know that love is the most powerful force in this world, and tonight, and in the days, months, and years that come, will hold onto that truth to know that Christ’s love will always shine.”

“I pray for God’s peace which surpasses all understanding by keeping our minds and hearts in the love of Christ Jesus,” Burruss wrote.

The Rev. Kelley Hudlow, missioner for clergy formation for the diocese, said the situation was frightening.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and it’s scary,” Hudlow said, according to NBC.

“It is shocking that it happened here, but we are going to love each other and take care of each other and find our way forward,” she said, per AL.com.

“We are praying for the people who have been hurt, the doctors and nurses that are helping them, and we are also praying for this community that is going to be shocked and hurt by this.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Number of Migrants on Terror Watch List Arrested at Border This Year Surges Past Previous 5 Years Combined
'Catastrophic Accident': Philadelphia Firefighters Trapped in Rubble After Deadly Building Collapse
Video: Biden Crashes to the Ground While Riding Bike on Vacation
26 AGs Take Action Against Biden's 'Unlawful Trans Kids' Lunch Policy
The Full Video of Elon Musk's Big Meeting with Twitter Employees Has Just Been Leaked
See more...

Conversation