'A Suspect Is in Custody': Missing Girl Rescued from 'Imminent Danger'

A missing New York state girl has been found alive, according to New York State Police.

Charlotte Sena, 9, went missing Saturday evening

“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health. A suspect is in custody,” New York State Police said in a statement issued Monday evening. “This is still an active investigation. More details will be released as they become available at nyspnews.com.”

***AMBER ALERT – UPDATE***

THE AMBER ALERT has been cancelled. Charlotte has been found safe and in good health. pic.twitter.com/p8HyFB7zbP — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 2, 2023

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the Amber Alert for Charlotte said.

Charlotte was last seen at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park about 45 miles north of Albany, according to CNN. At about 6:45 p.m., her bike was found but the girl was nowhere to be seen.

The Albany Times-Union reported that according to sources it did not name, the suspect allegedly has a criminal history involving sexual abuse.

The Times Union report said a note was left at the home of Charlotte’s family. The sources indicated a ransom may have been demanded.

According to the Times-Union, police raided a house in Milton, New York, which is about 13 miles from the home of Charlotte’s family in Porters Corners, near Corinth.

the report said the sources told the Times Union State Police sources a theory being developed by the state police was that the abduction could have been the result of an individual focused on Charlotte’s family.

A mid-afternoon news release from the New York State Police said that a search for Charlotte had been “led by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers” and had “expanded over 46 linear miles.”

“At this time, approximately 400 certified search and rescue personnel are actively searching. The searchers originate from law enforcement agencies, 34 volunteer Fire Departments, along with private search and rescue groups,” the release said.

During the search, the park was closed and air traffic over the park was restricted, state police said

“All agencies involved are completely committed to safely returning Charlotte home and will continue searching for her. On behalf of all of us in law enforcement working together, we would like to thank the community for your overwhelming support in your assistance to help find Charlotte,” the state police release said.

NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is now involved in the #CharlotteSena investigation, as per the last update from NY State Police. Possibly a felon/ex-felon/parolee is involved. I can’t see any other reason why they’d join if not. — Luke Nicholas (@CuriousLuke93x) October 2, 2023

State police said the Amber Alert was issued after their initial search turned up empty.

“Following our exhaustive search of the park we took that step of issuing the Amber Alert because we felt that that exhaustive search, when we couldn’t find her here, it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone of the Uniform Force of the State Police said, according to CNN.

The FBI is also involved in the search, according to CBS.

About 460,000 children in the United States go missing each year, according to the Justice Department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Most are returned home safely.

