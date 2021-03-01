A student was reportedly shot and a suspect was taken into custody at a junior high school in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on the first day of scheduled in-person learning on Monday.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the shooting at the Watson Chapel Junior High School, a Fox News affiliate reported.

One student was injured and all campuses within the Watson Chapel School District were under lockdown for most of Monday morning, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

“This was an isolated incident and all students are safe at this time. The parent of the student has been notified so if you have not been notified by the school your student is safe and secure,” the Watson Chapel School District said.

“The police are not letting anyone in and out of the buildings. You will not be allowed to come get your student at this time.”

TRENDING: Trump Says He Requested 10K National Guard Troops at Capitol Days Before Riot but Pelosi and Other Leaders Rejected It

BREAKING: Pine Bluff Police just confirmed there is a shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School. The district was supposed to return to full-day instruction today. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/CKvyzsH64K — Ashlei King (@AshleiKing) March 1, 2021

UPDATE: The Watson Chapel School District says one student has been injured. All campuses are on lockdown. The suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/RMB4fwyXd3 — Ashlei King (@AshleiKing) March 1, 2021

11:24AM UPDATE: The Junior High is allowing supervised release right now. If you’re unable to pick up your child, they can stay on campus until the end of the day. — Ashlei King (@AshleiKing) March 1, 2021

Pine Bluff Police are giving an update. We learned the suspect and victim are both 15 year old males. They are also both students. The victim was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/dfsfe7KU7Q — Ashlei King (@AshleiKing) March 1, 2021

A supervised release of students at the junior high school to parents and guardians started shortly after the school district announced that the incident was isolated and that all students were safe, according to the Watson Chapel School District’s Facebook page.

RELATED: Homeless Pet Owners Offered New Solution for Their Furry Friends

“Parents can pull through the drive thru and request for their child to be released. If the parents are not able to pick up their child, then the students can stay on campus until release at the end of the day. All students are safe!” the Watson Chapel School District said.

Neither the City of Pine Bluff police department or the Watson Chapel School District were available for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.