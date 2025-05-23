Suspect in DC Murder of Israeli Diplomats Has Deep Ties to Socialist Group, Black Lives Matter

In the wake of Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential defeat and losing majorities in both houses of Congress, many have wondered who the new face of the left will be.

Is it California Gov. Gavin Newsom? New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg?

In response, I’d say none of the above. In fact, the man I’d say is one of the two faces of the left in 2025 won’t be running for president anytime soon — or doing running anywhere besides the prison yard. His name is Elias Rodriguez.

Rodriguez isn’t old enough to run for president, either. According to various reports, the Chicago man is 31, per the New York Post. What we do know is that he’s roughly the same age as the two Jewish Israeli embassy staffers he allegedly shot and killed — Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, a couple — outside of the Capital Jewish Museum, then confessed to the killing, yelling “Free, free Palestine!” as he was taken into custody.

And now, an emerging picture of Rodriguez shows that he was a member of a radical left-wing, anti-Semitic socialist group and a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

For instance, he was once allied with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which routinely spews pro-Hamas, anti-Israeli rhetoric on social media.

This is what they were posting just hours before the shooting:

After it happened, of course, they made sure to stop the drumbeat of anti-Semitism for a second to try and spin things.

“We reject any attempt to associate the PSL with the DC shooting. Elias Rodriguez is not a member of the PSL. He had a brief association with one branch of the PSL that ended in 2017. We know of no contact with him in over 7 years. We have nothing to do with this shooting and do not support it,” the party said in a statement on X.

This didn’t exactly mollify social media respondents, who noted this was at odds with the party’s rhetoric in the past:

Plus, his association went a bit deeper than that: In an article from the PSL’s propaganda outlet, Liberation, Rodriguez gave a well-received speech during a Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago in 2017 where he compared the death of a 17-year-old black teen at the hands of police to Amazon gentrifying Seattle.

“[Amazon’s] whitening of Seattle is structurally racist and a direct danger to all workers who live in that city,” Rodriguez said.

“So do we in Chicago and all across the country want a nation of cities dominated and occupied by massive corporations where only the rich and white can live and the vast majority of us must live on the edges of the city and society living in deeper and deeper poverty?”

He also had a position with History Makers, a nonprofit which documents black history, as an oral history researcher.

His bio has been deleted there, as well, but this is what the website previously read, per the Post: “Prior to joining The HistoryMakers in 2023, he worked as a content writer for commercial and noncommercial firms in the technology space, both national and regionally based.”

He had left HistoryMakers and was working with the American Osteopathic Information Association, which said it was “shocked and saddened to learn that an AOIA employee has been arrested as a suspect in this horrific crime.”

Furthermore, he supposedly left behind a 900-word manifesto that described his reasons for committing an anti-Semitic terror act, which police were trying to authenticate. Even as he was waiting to be arrested, he continued to advocate for far-left causes, too.

A witness told a local TV station that Rodriguez pulled out a red keffiyeh, which is often associated with the Marxist–Leninist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Times of London reported.

How is this not the left in 2025?

We currently have a president that has survived not one but two attempts on his life on the campaign trail, assassination attempts that the media and the left have tried to pretend didn’t really exist. We have a left that refuses to confront the extremist anti-Semites in its midst — so much so that it’ll defend the radicals at Columbia and Harvard, among other institutions, that engaged in systemic harassment of Jewish students and causes.

This is a left that not-so-secretly stans upon Luigi Mangione — another alleged murderer with a political agenda. This is a left that gets annoyed that people intuited problematic messaging from a former FBI director who posted a seashell formation saying “86 47” on his Instagram account after the two assassination attempts against Trump that have already happened.

This is the summer of Floyd, the #Resistance, the casually anti-Semitic embrace of Hamas-loving college radicals, the Black Lives Matter riots, the photo shoot of Kathy Griffin holding up the bloodied effigial head of Donald Trump, then-President Joe Biden saying Hamas supporters “have a point,” this is all of it rolled into one.

This is Elias Rodriguez — the violent end to your violent delights, progressive America.

Look not upon the face of AOC or Gov. Newsom, American left. Look at this man’s mug shot. Look at the photos of the two young lives he cut short simply because he knew those young lives were Jewish and killing them advanced his cause. Look at that mug shot deeply. He is you. You have birthed him. You own him. You own this.

