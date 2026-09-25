A Nigerian national who overstayed his visa has been charged with murder in connection with the death of an 18-year-old college athlete.

Police said Chukuwnonso Uzoma-eze was charged after a stabbing took place outside of a lounge in Providence, Rhode Island. Police initially responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of the establishment.

Marvins Antoine, 18, was stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Kensley Macean, 19, was injured in the head and neck area.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening. Both were members of the UMass Dartmouth football team. The school’s police department later arrested Uzoma-eze, police said.

Bill Melugin of Fox News revealed the suspect’s immigration history in a post on X.

BREAKING: Federal law enforcement sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect arrested for stabbing two UMass Dartmouth football players over the weekend, killing one, is a Nigerian national who had been in the U.S. illegally as a B-2 visa overstay, but was shielded from deportation by the Biden administration in 2022 when they granted his request for “deferred action” (a discretionary choice by the U.S. government to delay deportation). He then applied for deferred action again in 2025, and the Trump administration approved it and again shielded him from deportation. Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze was taken into custody by police in Providence, RI after the stabbings, which happened in the parking lot of a lounge, and he is now charged with murder. Full immigration history, courtesy of DHS source: “Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze, a Nigerian national first entered the United States on March 18, 2015, at Boston Logan International Airport on a B-2 visitor visa. He later obtained two approved extensions of that nonimmigrant status: one filed Sept. 17, 2015, and approved Feb. 5, 2016; and another filed March 18, 2016, and approved June 8, 2016. He applied for deferred action, which was approved Sept. 21, 2022. On Aug. 24, 2023, he applied for employment authorization. That request was rejected Sept. 25, 2023. On Feb. 10, 2025, he filed two applications: one for employment authorization based on deferred action, which remains pending; and another for deferred action, which was approved Oct. 8, 2025, and is set to expire Oct. 7, 2027. On Sept. 21, 2026, the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts arrested him on a fugitive-from-justice warrant.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 25, 2026

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He wrote that Uzoma-eze “is a Nigerian national who had been in the U.S. illegally as a B-2 visa overstay, but was shielded from deportation by the Biden administration in 2022 when they granted his request for ‘deferred action’ (a discretionary choice by the U.S. government to delay deportation).”

“He then applied for deferred action again in 2025, and the Trump administration approved it and again shielded him from deportation,” Melugin posted.

Melugin then shared what he said was the suspect’s immigration history, as told by a source at the Department of Homeland Security.

“Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze, a Nigerian national first entered the United States on March 18, 2015, at Boston Logan International Airport on a B-2 visitor visa. He later obtained two approved extensions of that nonimmigrant status: one filed Sept. 17, 2015, and approved Feb. 5, 2016; and another filed March 18, 2016, and approved June 8, 2016. He applied for deferred action, which was approved Sept. 21, 2022,” Melugin quoted the source as saying.

“On Aug. 24, 2023, he applied for employment authorization. That request was rejected Sept. 25, 2023. On Feb. 10, 2025, he filed two applications: one for employment authorization based on deferred action, which remains pending; and another for deferred action, which was approved Oct. 8, 2025, and is set to expire Oct. 7, 2027,” Melugin wrote.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said Saturday that he wants “to bring justice to the family,” according to Boston.com.

#NEW: Remembering a teammate 💚 The UMass Dartmouth football team arrives at a vigil for Marvins Antoine, who was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Providence over the weekend. We’ll have full coverage of how they’re honoring him tonight on @NBC10 at 11. https://t.co/YNN7kkMDnp — Ryan Medeiros (@RRyanmedeiros) September 23, 2026

“I couldn’t begin to think about how difficult it must be for them to have the need to mourn the loss of their child,” he said.

Police added that an altercation took place between the victims and a woman who was leaving the lounge.

Uzoma-eze, who is a UMass Dartmouth student, knew the woman. Police said the altercation “escalated.”

Perez said Flock cameras tracked Uzoma-eze’s vehicle out of Providence.

Police added that the lounge was hosting a private event on the night of the incident, and that the UMass Dartmouth team was at the lounge after a game against Framingham State University.

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