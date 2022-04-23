Suspect in High-Profile Murder of NY Mom Was in the Country Illegally: Report

The brutal murder of a Queens woman was committed by an illegal immigrant, according to a new report.

Orsolya Gaal, 51, was stabbed almost 60 times April 16 in the basement of her Forest Hills home in Queens, according to the New York Post.

David Bonola, 44, a handyman who did work at Gaal’s home, was arrested Wednesday in connection with her death. On Friday, officials said he had entered the U.S. illegally 21 years ago from Mexico, according to The New York Post.

“One more person that ought not to be here in the first place committing a crime,” Republican City Councilman Joe Borelli said.

An illegal stabbed this woman 55 times, stuffed her in a duffel bag and dragged her dead body into the woods. All while her son was home. And Biden keeps letting more of them in. https://t.co/qy01sbzXkz — Laura Kronen (@LauraKronen) April 22, 2022

Although details about his immigration history were not immediately available, the Post reported that it was told by officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement that have filed a detainer with the NYPD to have Bonola given over to ICE’s jurisdiction.

“ICE focuses its civil immigration enforcement priorities on the apprehension and removal of noncitizens who pose a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security,” an ICE spokesperson said.

This illegal immigrant has been in the US for about 20 years. That’s since 2002 when globalist W Bush was in office. The only President in the last 20 years who’s done anything to stop illegal immigration is Donald Trump! https://t.co/cM7C5nc5Vk — Claire Balan (@CBalan010611) April 23, 2022

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino said that incident shows “we’ve lost control of our borders.”

“This is what happens when our government waves people in and doesn’t expel them when they’re not supposed to be here,” Astorino, a former Republican candidate for governor, said.

Bonola is charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he at one time had a romantic relationship with Gaal.

Suspected killer David Bonola was in country illegally at time of Orsolya Gaal slay: sources https://t.co/zwX8mDFsHy via @nypmetro Illegal Alien. NOT Undocumented. And a killer and pervert to boot. ILLEGAL!!!!!! — Free Speech (@FreeSpeech7770) April 22, 2022

Bonola also went looking for love at the local Starbucks, according to a former barista.

“He would come up to us and ask for coffees and tell us that we looked pretty and make comments about how we look,” former barista Oliwia Pikulinski, 21, said, according to the New York Post.

“He was creepy, he stalked people… It was known. Everyone knew he was a weird individual,” she said.

Ladies and gentlemen: meet David Bonola, from Guatemala, the suspect just arrested for stabbing Orsolya Gaal 60 times and leaving her blood-soaked body in a duffel bag. WHEN WILL THE WHITE SUPREMACY, WHITE RAGE, AND WHITE MURDERERS BE STOPPED? pic.twitter.com/idLy249usx — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) April 21, 2022

“He even went as far as proposing to two of us, which is super unsettling because of how weird the interactions were,” she said.

“I’m speechless that it was him after all the creepy incidents that happened and how unsettling he made everyone feel, especially the females I worked with and even the customers in the lobby. It’s crazy to think about,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.