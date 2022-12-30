Parler Share
Suspect in Idaho Murders Canvassed Ex-Cons Months Before Killings, Asked Haunting Questions: Report

 By Richard Moorhead  December 30, 2022 at 3:40pm
A suspect arrested in connection to four murders in Idaho has a background in the world of criminology.

Bryan Kohberger, then a graduate criminology student at DeSales University, asked members of an “ExCons” Reddit forum to participate in a research project of his in June, according to Insider.

Kohberger asked offenders to share information on their own thoughts and feelings regarding their crime in the project.

“I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime,” Kohberger asked in the survey post, which has since been deleted.

“This study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense.”

Kohberger questioned the survey’s respondents on their criminal tactics, including asking if they prepared for their crime before they left their homes and asking why they chose their particular victims.

Kohberger has since become a Ph.D. candidate at Washington State University.

The 28-year old man was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in Pennsylvania, and authorities are seeking his extradition to Idaho.

Kohberger is suspected of a bloody stabbing spree that left four University of Idaho students dead in November.

Washington State University is a short distance away from Moscow, Idaho, the college town in which the four students were killed.

Law enforcement has been actively investigating the killings, and the suspect was apprehended him on Friday.

The police claim to have matched DNA obtained from the scene of the stabbing to Kohberger’s genetic profile.

An FBI team was reportedly tracking the suspect for four days in Pennsylvania before his arrest.

Kohberger has yet to make a plea in connection to the murder charges.

Richard Moorhead
Conversation