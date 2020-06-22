A woman being sought in connection with the arson that destroyed the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed may have had a connection to Brooks, according to reports.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said Natalie White, 29, is wanted on a felony charge of first-degree arson.

It shared surveillance video images of White on social media.

“An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White. She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th. Call 404-577-TIPS or 1-800-282-5804 with any info,” Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted.

An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White. She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th. Call 404-577-TIPS or 1-800-282-5804 with any info. pic.twitter.com/Xu6W2hgOi6 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 20, 2020

TRENDING: AP, NPR, Others Fan Divisive Flames with Remarkably Similar, Despicable Headlines on Police Shooting

The name “Natalie White” was mentioned by Brooks in bodycam footage that was released by police.

Police had been summoned to Wendy’s after Brooks was reported asleep in his car in the drive-thru.

“You know, Natalie White, she’s my girlfriend,” Brooks said while being interviewed by Atlanta officers.

Authorities will not tell us whether the two Natalie Whites are the same, or whether Brooks even had someone drop him off at the Wendy’s that night. @FOX5Atlanta — Randy Travis (@RandyTravisFox5) June 20, 2020

Rayshard Brooks stated 3 times while talking to the police that a woman named “Natalie White” was his girlfriend H/T: @RandyTravisFox5 pic.twitter.com/RxnHaYEbn7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 20, 2020

An Atlanta fire representative who was asked if the Natalie White being sought for arson is the same woman Brooks mentioned said the information was “unknown at this time,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday.

RELATED: 3 Men Charged with Murder in Arbery Case

Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant referred a question about White to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford said more suspects might be involved.

“We take arson very seriously,” Stafford said, according to CNN. “Someone could have been injured or killed.”

The restaurant was torched on the first night of protests after Brooks was killed during a confrontation with police officers.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information on the arson.

Officials do not believe that there was only one person involved in setting the fire.

They have indicated that the fire was exacerbated by “multiple suspects” using flaming aerosol cans and fireworks.

Rioters also threw rocks and bricks at firefighters, which inhibited their ability to bring the blaze under control.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.