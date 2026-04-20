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Two police officers walk in front of flashing patrol cars at a crime scene.
Two police officers walk in front of flashing patrol cars at a crime scene. (kali9 / Getty Images)

Suspect Identified in 'Disgusting and Evil' Massacre of Eight Children

 By Jack Davis  April 20, 2026 at 5:56am
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Eight children ranges in age from 1 to 14 were shot to death early Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Two women and one teenager were wounded,  Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. The women are in critical condition, Arceneaux said. The teenager has non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that Shamar Elkins, who was the father of some children who were killed, was the shooter, according to CNN.

The suspect carjacked a vehicle, leading to a chase that reached into the next parish, Shreveport Police Cpl. Chris Bordelon said. Bordelon described the scene as “disgusting and evil.”

“The vehicle was chased into Bossier Parish, and at which point in time, Shreveport police officers did discharge their firearm, and that individual is deceased,” he said.

“This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had in Shreveport,” Arceneaux said.

According to KSLA-TV, one woman was in a relationship with Elkins. Police said one woman was shot in the head.

KSLA said that Elkins fired at police before he was killed

CITY Councilman Grayson Boucher said the attack highlights the rise of deadly domestic violence in Shreveport, according to USA Today.

“Over 30 percent of our crimes, 30 percent of our murders in the city of Shreveport are domestic,” he said. “Now that number has gone up. We’ve more than doubled our homicides in the city of Shreveport because of one act of domestic violence.”

Related:
Louisiana Mass Murderer Who Killed 8 Children Previously Got Probation for Firing Gun Toward a School: Report

“This is nothing but pure evil.”

Boucher asked for prayers for the survivors and first responders. “I’m here to tell you that the burden on them is real. They will carry this for the rest of their lives,” Boucher said.

In his statement on the tragedy Mayor Arceneaux said, “‘No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”

“Those words from John Donne remind us that a tragedy like this does not belong to one family alone—it belongs to all of us. Today, our community is grieving the unimaginable loss of innocent children. There are no words that can make sense of it, and no distance that shields us from it,” he said.

“Shreveport is not an island. We are connected—and in moments like this, that connection must mean something. It must mean compassion, it must mean awareness, and it must mean action.

“This tragedy reaches far beyond the scene itself. It affects the first responders who answered the call, the neighbors who witnessed the aftermath, the families who are now living a nightmare, and a community that feels shaken to its core. These are the kinds of moments that leave a lasting imprint—on our hearts, on our minds, and on our sense of safety.”

He added that the community “must not ignore the deeper issues—violence in the home, untreated trauma, and the silence that allows both to grow.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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