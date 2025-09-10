Share
News

Suspect Identified After Elderly Couple Are Tortured and Set on Fire in Their Own Home

 By Joe Saunders  September 10, 2025 at 7:28am
Share

A convict on parole, with a criminal history going back to his teens, has been identified as the suspect in the torture-murders of an elderly couple on Monday in New York City.

Jamel McGriff, 42, out of prison on parole, is the target of a manhunt, suspected in the deaths of Frank and Maureen Olten in the Queens section of the city, according to news reports.

And all the couple tried to do was help him.

According to WABC-TV, McGriff was going door to door in the neighborhood asking if he could charge his cell phone. At least one neighbor, who was unidentified, turned McGriff away, the station reported.

It might have been a life-saving decision.

Video from security cameras showed Frank Olten, 76, letting McGriff into the couple’s home by the back door about 10:15 a.m., WABC reported.

Five hours later, neighbors reported the house was on fire.

Do criminal sentences need to be significantly increased?

The Oltens’ bodies were found inside, both with multiple stab wounds, the station reported.

Maureen Olten’s body was on the floor of the living room. She had been doused with accelerant and set on fire. Frank Olten’s body was in the basement tied to a pole with bungee cords. He had also been set on fire.

“It’s one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever heard of,” a neighbor told the station. “That a crime like this could be committed in this area.”

McGriff’s criminal record dates back nearly 30 years, according to WABC.

Coming in the wake of the brutal August murder of a Ukraine war refugee in Charlotte, North Carolina, by another career criminal who should have been behind bars, the Oltens killing is already putting more national attention on violent crime committed by repeat offenders.

Related:
6 Illegal Aliens Taken Into Custody After Man Is Killed at Trailer Park Party

It’s a subject the establishment news media have downplayed..

According to WNYW, the Fox station in New York, McGriff was out on parole after serving 16 years in prison for a 2006 robbery.

He was also a sex offender who had failed to register on his release, which itself was a violation of his parole.

In addition, he is suspected of one robbery, in July, and one attempted robbery, in August, according to the New York Post.

“It is not clear why McGriff was not jailed on a parole violation despite the sex registry violation and the suspected robberies,” the Post noted.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Kamala Harris Throws Biden and His 'Inner Circle' Under the Bus in Scorching Book Excerpt
Suspect Identified After Elderly Couple Are Tortured and Set on Fire in Their Own Home
Karoline Leavitt Shames Reporters to Their Faces Over Iryna Zarutska Coverage, Highlights Clear Double Standard
Supreme Court Grants Trump Admin's Emergency Request, Lifts Biden Judge's Limits on ICE Patrols in LA
New Autopen Fraud Exposed: WH Emails Show Biden Staff Used Special Email Trick to Get Around Safeguards Against Abuse
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation