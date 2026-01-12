Suspect Identified in U-Haul Truck Attack on Anti-Iranian Regime Protesters in LA

Officials identified the U-Haul truck driver that plowed into an anti-Iranian regime protest Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, possibly striking at least one person.

Protests erupted in Iran on Dec. 28, with demonstrators setting fires and burning mosques in opposition to the country’s Islamic government. In solidarity with those protests, hundreds gathered in Los Angeles’ Westwood neighborhood before a vehicle struck people marching along Veteran Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“At approximately 1530 hours, the driver of a U-Haul truck collided with individuals marching along Veteran Avenue in the area of the Federal Building. The driver (an adult male) has been detained pending further investigation into the incident,” the LAPD said in an X post.

Officials confirmed shortly after their first statement that a male individual was struck, with no significant injuries reported. In a second Monday statement, however, the LAPD said no one was hit by the U-Haul. The driver was identified Monday as 48-year-old Calor Madanescht, who was arrested and booked on suspicion of reckless driving with a $0 bail.

“A Rescue Ambulance treated the individual at the scene. No one has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment,” the LAPD said.

Videos of the incident circulated online showing the U-Haul truck driving through the street with protesters yelling, as one individual could be seen holding onto the top of the vehicle. Once the vehicle stopped, video footage showed protesters surrounding the U-Haul and attempting to pull the driver out of the vehicle.

According to the LAPD, protesters tore the signs off the truck and started “attacked the driver.”

“Individuals from the crowd jumped out of the truck’s path of travel to avoid being struck. Officers formed a skirmish line between the box truck and the crowd and took the driver into custody,” an LAPD news release stated.

Officials then search and impounded the vehicle, finding “nothing significant being discovered.”

In response to the incident, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli posted to X that the FBI was on the scene working with LAPD to determine the motive of the driver.

“We are aware of this incident. FBI is on scene working with LAPD to determine the motive of the driver. This is an active investigation and we will update the public when we have more information,” Essayli wrote.

Within the video footage of the truck, a banner could be seen saying, “NO SHAH. NO REGIME. USA: DON’T REPEAT 1953. NO MULLAH” and another in foreign language.

No motive was released by officials, with the LAPD noting that LAPD Major Crimes Division maintains investigative responsibility over the investigation.

