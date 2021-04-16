The Suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx Massacre Has Been Identified

The suspect in the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday night has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole.

The suspect was identified by law enforcement officials to NBC News.

Correction: 19 year old – born August 20, 2001. — Antonia Hylton (@ahylton26) April 16, 2021

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an active shooter at 11 p.m. Thursday night at a FedEx Ground facility, WTHR-TV reported.

Eight people were killed and five others were injured before being transported to a hospital for treatment.

“This suspect came to the facility, and when he came there he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility,” deputy chief of criminal investigations Craig McCartt said during a news conference Friday morning, according to NBC.

“Then, he did go into the facility for brief time before he took his own life,” he added, according to USA Today.

CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz reported that Hole was “known to federal and local authorities prior to the attack.”

“A family member of the suspected shooter reached out to authorities warning about the suspect’s potential for violence, according to law enforcement sources,” Prokupecz tweeted.

W/@evanperez — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) April 16, 2021

The alleged gunman’s motivation and connection to the facility were unclear as of Friday morning.

“We’re still working with FedEx security for anything that might have been an indication this was going to happen right now,” McCartt said, according to CNN.

FBI special agent Paul Keenan told NBC that the bureau was searching Hole’s house.

Although the victims have not been identified yet, FedEx CEO Frederick W. Smith said the eight people who were killed were company employees.

“This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel,” he said in a statement.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members.”

