A man suspected of killing three — his stepmother, his teenage sister, and the mother of his children — was arrested Saturday in Trenton, New Jersey.

Although police had surrounded a house where they believed Andre Gordon, 26, was hiding, he was arrested not far from the home, according to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

Steve Wilson, police director for the city of Trenton, said Gordon had barricaded the building, but left the house before it was surrounded, WPVI reported.

“He was at that house at one point, but before we were able to establish a perimeter, he slipped out,” Wilson said, according to WPVI.

He was walking on the street when he was arrested.

“He was stopped and identified and taken into custody,” Wilson said.

Breaking: Andre Gordon,26, in custody, law enforcement sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/ijvwMqZoNr — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 16, 2024

Police had earlier evacuated the house where they believed Gordon was hiding.

Gordon was sought in connection with three killings that took place in the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, community of Levittown, according to CBS.

The string of bloodshed began early Saturday morning in Trenton, when a woman identified as Sonia Hanson was the victim of a carjacking.

“The guy started banging on my car with the back of the gun and then I jumped over the seat and ran. I’m so glad I’m alive, ’cause he could have killed me,” she said, according to WPVI.

Gordon drove the carjacked vehicle to Levittown, according to CBS.

He allegedly broke into a home there and shot to death Karen Gordon, 52, and Kera Gordon, 13, according to CBS. Karen Gordon was Andre Gordon’s stepmother. Kera Gordon was his sister, CBS reported.

“Three other people were in that home during the shooting. They were able to hide from Gordon and avoid being shot as he searched for them in the house,” Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said, according to CBS.

Not long after the first shooting, Gordon allegedly broke into another home and fatally shot Taylor Daniel, 25, who was the mother of Gordon’s two children, according to CBS.

Schorn said Gordon’s two children, Daniel’s mother, and another relative were in the house at the time of the killings. One was struck with the rifle used in all the shootings.

Gordon then allegedly carjacked another vehicle and drove it back to Trenton.

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 – Suspect Andre Gordon Jr, accused of killing three in Falls Township Pennsylvania, has been captured in New Jersey after an hours-long standoff, police confirm. The 26-year-old was found near a Trenton house where he barricaded himself. No injuries… pic.twitter.com/lD4Zesf0Ts — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 16, 2024

Police said Gordon is homeless, according to WTFX-TV.

In New Jersey, according to WTFX, the charges against Gordon include carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, and possession of hollow-point ammunition

No motive for the shootings has been revealed.

