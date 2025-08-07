Suspect in Military Base Mass Shooting Identified

A gunman who wounded five soldiers at a major military base in Georgia has been identified as a sergeant with seven years in service in the Army.

At a news conference, Brigadier Gen. John Lubas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, named the suspect as Sgt. Quornelius Radford, an automated logistics sergeant assigned to the base.

While a motive for the violence has not been publicly determined, Lubas thanked the soldiers who subdued Radford and “without a doubt prevented further casualties.”

BREAKING: ALL 5 soldiers who were shot at Fort Stewart are now in STABLE CONDITION 3 of them underwent surgery, but are expected to survive their injuries Thank the LORD Several brave soldiers intervened and subdued the shooter, Quornelius Radford, saving countless lives… pic.twitter.com/YxkRB2yeaH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2025



According to NBC News, the shooting at Fort Stewart started just before 11 a.m.

According to CNN, which cited unidentified law enforcement sources, the gunman had had a personal disagreement with a soldier he works with.

That soldier was Radford’s first victim, receiving a shot to the chest, CNN reported. Radford shot four others before being overpowered.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native used a personal handgun in the shooting, not a military weapon, according to NBC.

All five victims are expected to recover.

Radford joined the Army in January 2018. Lubas said at the news conference that he was aware of no military disciplinary record for the suspect.

However, he said, Radford had been arrested in May on a charge of driving under the influence, NBC reported. Lubas said the military was unaware of that arrest until after Wednesday’s shooting.

As an active-duty soldier, Radford will be tried by the military’s Uniform Code of Military Justice and faces confinement in a military prison, per CNN.

While the alleged gunman was captured quickly, news of the shooting reverberated through the military.

“Today, a cowardly shooting at Fort Stewart left five brave Soldiers wounded,” said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to USA Today.

“Swift justice will be brought to the perpetrator and anyone else found to be involved.”

President Donald Trump also weighed in at the White House, with a statement without prompting from reporters.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.06.25 06:04 PM EST The shooter at Fort Stewart in Georgia is now in custody—and the Army Criminal Investigation Division is on site to ensure that the perpetrator of this atrocity… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 6, 2025

“The entire nation is praying for the victims and their families, and hopefully, they’ll fully recover,” Trump said.

“We’re not going to forget what happened,” Trump said. “We’re going to take very good care of this person who did this. Horrible person.”

Fort Stewart, “Home of the 3rd Infantry Division,” is a sprawling installation that covers about 280,000 acres, almost 440 squares miles, about 30 miles southwest of Savannah.

