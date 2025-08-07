Share
Sgt. Quornelius Radford, a suspect in the shooting of five soldiers at Fort Stewart, is escorted by military police into a booking room at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Sgt. Quornelius Radford, a suspect in the shooting of five soldiers at Fort Stewart, is escorted by military police into a booking room at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia, on Wednesday. (Lewis M. Levine / AP)

Suspect in Military Base Mass Shooting Identified

 By Joe Saunders  August 7, 2025 at 6:51am
A gunman who wounded five soldiers at a major military base in Georgia has been identified as a sergeant with seven years in service in the Army.

At a news conference, Brigadier Gen. John Lubas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, named the suspect as Sgt. Quornelius Radford, an automated logistics sergeant assigned to the base.

While a motive for the violence has not been publicly determined, Lubas thanked the soldiers who subdued Radford and “without a doubt prevented further casualties.”


According to NBC News, the shooting at Fort Stewart started just before 11 a.m.

According to CNN, which cited unidentified law enforcement sources, the gunman had had a personal disagreement with a soldier he works with.

That soldier was Radford’s first victim, receiving a shot to the chest, CNN reported. Radford shot four others before being overpowered.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native used a personal handgun in the shooting, not a military weapon, according to NBC.

All five victims are expected to recover.

Have you ever served in the military?

Radford joined the Army in January 2018. Lubas said at the news conference that he was aware of no military disciplinary record for the suspect.

However, he said, Radford had been arrested in May on a charge of driving under the influence, NBC reported. Lubas said the military was unaware of that arrest until after Wednesday’s shooting.

As an active-duty soldier, Radford will be tried by the military’s Uniform Code of Military Justice and faces confinement in a military prison, per CNN.

While the alleged gunman was captured quickly, news of the shooting reverberated through the military.

“Today, a cowardly shooting at Fort Stewart left five brave Soldiers wounded,” said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to USA Today.

Related:
Suspect Apprehended After Multiple Soldiers Are Shot at Georgia Military Base

“Swift justice will be brought to the perpetrator and anyone else found to be involved.”

President Donald Trump also weighed in at the White House, with a statement without prompting from reporters.

“The entire nation is praying for the victims and their families, and hopefully, they’ll fully recover,” Trump said.

“We’re not going to forget what happened,” Trump said. “We’re going to take very good care of this person who did this. Horrible person.”

Fort Stewart, “Home of the 3rd Infantry Division,” is a sprawling installation that covers about 280,000 acres, almost 440 squares miles, about 30 miles southwest of Savannah.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
