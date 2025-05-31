Suspect in Murder of Infowars Journalist Rapped About Shooting 'White Boy': Affidavit

The teenager suspected of killing InfoWars reporter Jamie White in March had rapped about shooting a “white boy,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Austin Police arrested Rodney Charles Hill, 17, on Tuesday, the last of four suspects allegedly involved in White’s death, according to KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas.

Following Hill’s arrest, police discovered audio on his cell phone of him allegedly rapping about shooting someone, police said.

“White boy came outside/Hit his damn a** with a 9,” the lyrics said.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Austin Police have arrested a 17-year-old in the murder of InfoWars reporter Jamie White. Eloy Adrian Camarillo is one of four suspects connected to the shooting, according to an arrest warrant. He’s being charged with capital murder by terror threat/other… pic.twitter.com/0lqNyXT8t4 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 15, 2025

White was shot at his apartment complex on March 9 when he tried stopping a break-in to his car, police said.

He reportedly walked out with what looked like a baseball bat when Hill allegedly shot him.

White died the next day.

“Jamie was a light we were blessed to experience as much as we did. He’s a one-of-a-kind man who poured his devotion in anything he did. Thank you Jamie,” InfoWars said in a May 10 statement.

Hill, 17-year-old Eloy Adrian Camarillo, and two other unnamed minors face capital murder charges.







“At this time, we do not believe that Jamie was targeted,” Detective Jason Jones said at a news conference Thursday. “Instead, we believe this is a very unfortunate and tragic series of senseless events … involving the four individuals who obviously have no value for human life.”

But InfoWars host and founder Alex Jones said the attack was more than a random act of violence.

“I said it was about a 90 percent chance it was a gang — probably racially motivated. 10 percent chance because Jamie was on the Ukrainian hit list, and they’ve killed American journalists like Gonzalo Lira and others. But what I said day one I believed it would be is what it is.”

BREAKING: Infowars Reporter Jamie White Was Killed In Racially Motived Attack, Police Say Murder Suspect Rapped About Killing Jamie — ‘White Boy Came Outside / Hit His Damn A– with a 9’ pic.twitter.com/L75St7SEvR — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 30, 2025

Camarillo, whom police arrested on April 30, admitted that he and the three suspects were trying to break into White’s Kia to take it for a joy ride, according to KTBC in Austin.

The other two suspects, both 15, were arrested on May 5 and 20.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.