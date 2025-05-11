Suspect in Murderous Act of Revenge Against Family Found Dead in His Cell

One week after a man allegedly murdered a mother with his SUV in an act of revenge, police found him dead in his Madison, Wisconsin, jail cell.

Deputies at Dane County Jail discovered Jeffrey Endres, 49, unresponsive on Tuesday morning, according to WKOW-TV in Madison.

Medical staff and paramedics were unable to revive Endres, and it is unclear what caused him to die, as police are still investigating.

On April 28, authorities said, Endres plowed his car into a mother, father and son who were out walking their black pit bull.

Local chiropractor Kami Hansen — the mother — died along with the dog, while Hansen’s 13-year-old son suffered a concussion and other injuries; he later needed surgery.

Paul Hansen survived with only minor cuts and scratches on his leg, according to WMTV-TV.

Multiple witnesses, including Paul Hansen, said they saw the car speed up before striking the family.

Kami Hansen was reportedly thrown 25 to 30 feet from the point of impact.

“It has come to light that this was not an accident. This was an intentional act by Mr. Endres,” Deputy District Attorney William Brown said. “This was, as the complaint shows, essentially an act of vigilante justice.”

The criminal complaint showed that, until recently, the Hansen and Endres families were not only neighbors, but friends.

That changed after a “sensitive crime” occurred between one of Hansen’s children — the one struck in the incident — and one of Endres’.

Man intentionally mowed down a mom and her dog while on family walk as revenge for ‘sensitive’ crime between children, prosecutors say. Jeffrey Endres, 49, allegedly accelerated in a vehicle toward the family of Dr Kami Hansen, a well-known local chiropractor.😢&🤬 pic.twitter.com/adyu5CFx6v — Sumner (@renmusb1) May 7, 2025

Officials have not disclosed what the incident was about, but Endres had reportedly read the police report about the case just hours before striking the Hansens with his Chevrolet Traverse.

The “sensitive incident” reportedly happened in March.

Police found video evidence on the 13-year-old Hansen’s phone that he “victimized Endres’ child,” WKOW reported.

Both children involved in the alleged incident were underage, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

After the crash, Endres told medical staff he had been having suicidal thoughts over the previous month.

He also claimed he had merely lost control of the vehicle while going 25 mph.

But a nearby Uber driver witnessed the event.

“If he’s telling you he veered off the roadway, then he’s lying to you,” the driver said. “I saw that vehicle jerk.”

Endres had been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

He was also charged with felony mistreatment of animals.

On Monday, a Dane County judge had set his bail at $1 million.

Had Endres been convicted, he faced life in prison.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.