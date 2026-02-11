Share
A supportive message in the form of a memorial made out to the Guthrie family sits outside the entrance to Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 10, 2026.
A supportive message in the form of a memorial made out to the Guthrie family sits outside the entrance to Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 10, 2026. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Suspect Questioned, Released in Guthrie Kidnapping Case

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 11, 2026 at 5:40am
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department detained an individual for questioning in connection with the Nancy Guthrie abduction, authorities confirmed on Tuesday evening. He was later released after questioning.

ABC News, one of the first outlets to report that the individual was in custody, said they were apprehended south of Tucson, Arizona by local authorities with help from the FBI.

The suspect was later interviewed by CNN affiliate KNXV. The man maintained “he didn’t even know who this woman was, that he works as a delivery driver.”

“I told them … I might have delivered a package to their house but I never kidnapped anybody,” he said.

The original report of his detainment, which was first published at 7:20 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, added that “law enforcement is preparing to search a location associated with the individual.”

Fox News reported that the individual was considered a “person of interest” in the abduction of the mother of NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, co-host of “Today.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reportedly taken from her home in Tucson during the early hours of Feb. 1.

Authorities confirmed that her doorbell camera was disabled at 1:47 a.m., with the camera detecting the presence of an individual at 2:12 a.m., and her pacemaker disconnecting from her phone — left behind at the scene — at 2:28 a.m.

Authorities found blood outside the home and said that there were indications of forced entry.This past weekend, supposed kidnappers demanded ransom paid in cryptocurrency. The family say that they would pay it.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

However, the Monday deadline set by the alleged kidnappers had passed without any news about Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts. However, TMZ’s Harvey Levin reported Tuesday that his sources said “there is now activity” in the cryptocurrency account associated with the ransom that was paid.

The FBI, meanwhile, stepped up their presence in the investigation, noting in a statement that it was “currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support, and investigative teams. But we still need the public’s help.”

“Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home.”

FBI Director Kash Patel visited the command center recently, and shared an important piece of information on Tuesday: working with “private sector partners,” they’d been able to locate images of an armed, masked man disabling the cameras at Nancy Guthrie’s house; that footage was previously believed to be “lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices,” Patel said.

“The video was recovered from residual data located in the backend systems,” Patel said.

“Working with four partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

It’s unclear from early reports whether authorities believe this individual was the man seen in the footage recovered from outside Nancy Guthrie’s home.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Suspect Questioned, Released in Guthrie Kidnapping Case
