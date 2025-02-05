Suspect on the Run After Deadly Mass Shooting at Warehouse

One person was shot to death, and five others were wounded Tuesday night at a warehouse in New Albany, Ohio.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene and is the subject of a police manhunt, according to WSYX.

Police said, they are seeking Bruce Reginald Foster III, who worked at the KDC/ONE warehouse. The company makes beauty products.

BREAKING UPDATE: @NewAlbanyOhio confirms suspect information. Suspect identified as Bruce Reginald Foster III; efforts underway to apprehend. He’s described as 6-feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. @wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/A7IKT572G6 — Kate Siefert (@KateWSYX6) February 5, 2025

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said Foster had been working at the warehouse for several hours before the 10:30 p.m. incident.

Co-workers “did say that nobody here noticed any type of confrontation or anything that might have triggered this,” Jones said Wednesday morning.

The gun police believe was used was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

“This appears at this point to be a targeted attack,” Jones said, adding that Foster is the sole suspect.

He said police have been hunting for Foster.

“We had addresses that we thought the suspect might be at; our officers and our partners went to those addresses,” Jones said. “The ones we’ve checked so far … we’ve not been able to find him.”

Police said about 150 people were working in the warehouse at the time of the shooting, with some not even knowing what had taken place due to the size of the building.

“This is something that we hoped that would never happen in our community,” Jones said.

🚨🇺🇸 Mass shooting reported at Manufacturing Plant, New Albany, Ohio Police have locked the plant down with suspect still reported to be at large. pic.twitter.com/Cux9Sf9HCW — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 5, 2025

The shooting was the third at a warehouse in central Ohio since 2022.

“We’re doing everything we can to bring this individual into custody and also to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Jones said, according to USA Today.

In a statement on the New Albany website, Jones said, “This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation.”

“Our officers, alongside multiple agencies, responded swiftly to protect lives and secure the scene. We train for situations like this, and while it is something no community ever wants to face, we were prepared to act quickly and effectively. We will continue working to bring this situation to a full resolution.”

