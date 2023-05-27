Suspect Thought He Had Police Officer Taken Down, Then 3 Good Samaritans Showed Up

This is what the parable of the good Samaritan is all about.

Three men rushed to the aid of a California Highway Patrol officer who was suddenly attacked during an interaction with a motorist on Friday in Santa Ana.

The men helped the law enforcement officer to restrain a man who instigated a dangerous struggle with him on the side of a street.

A fight broke out as the officer touched the man’s body — with the man tossing aside his arm and soon drawing him into wrestling match.

The assailant appeared to have the upper hand over the officer — before the three concerned citizens proved enough to make a difference.







One of the men spoke about his decision to aid the officer in an interview with CBS News.

“I think about my kids at that moment,” Everado Navarro said of his own brave actions.

“And at the same time, I did think the officer may have a family as well.”

The California Highway Patrol indicated that the altercation began after the assailant was given a warning for allegedly yelling at other motorists.

The man returned after receiving the warning — going on to attack one of the officers who had warned him.

Navarro says he even went so far as to grab the officer’s motorcycle.

“Like he actually grabbed his bike, the officer’s bike.”

After he rushed the officer’s attacker, Navarro’s priority was to prevent a lethal escalation of the fight.

“I punched the guy in the ribs, but it felt like nothing.”

“He just continued grabbing the officer down. At that moment, my only concern was to avoid the person from grabbing the officer’s gun.”

The officer was appreciative of the help from Navarro and the other civilians who intervened.

“He said thank you at least five, six times.”

“I could sense that he was being very honest from his heart that he knew what type of risk he was going through.”

The assailant was arrested after the fight, according to KNBC.

