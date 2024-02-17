A left-wing Lutheran priest in New York City has now bailed out the last violent criminal illegal who had been jailed for attacking and beating several New York police officers.

Yohenry Brito has been released from Rikers Island where he was held since being arrested for the Jan. 27 attack on the officers in Times Square. He was released when a leftist priest from the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Brooklyn put up the illegal alien’s $15,000 bail money on Tuesday.

Rev. Juan Ruiz explained that the church is a “sanctuary” church, and wanted to free the illegal who already has a criminal record, like many of the others arrested for the attack.

“Our church is basically a sanctuary,” Ruiz said, according to the New York Post. “We assume that people are innocent until they are proven otherwise.”

This collaborator also claimed that the illegal border crosser was the victim of a “politically charged” arrest. He added that “there is a lot more than what is being publicized” about the attack the illegals perpetrated.

“Sanctuary gives you that kind of breathing space,” Ruiz exclaimed.

Still, despite the leftist priest’s claims of offering “sanctuary,” the Post reported that Brito, a 24-year-old illegal from Venezuela, will not be staying at the church and is now out on his own recognizance, like most of the others released by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Video of the attack shows two NYPD officers telling a group of loitering illegals to move along just before the illegals suddenly turn on the officers and begin beating them.

Nine illegals were arrested after the attack, but George Soros-bought New York District Attorney Bragg let most of them go without bail, despite that their crimes are bailable offenses.

After DA Bragg let the first group loose with their “promise” to show up in court on the charges, some boarded a bus headed for California, according to the Post.

Even as most were allowed to walk, Brito was ordered held on a $50,000 bond because investigators determined that he was one of the first to begin attacking the police officers. And he already had two other recent criminal cases on his record for misdemeanor offenses.

Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association, blasted the soft-on-crime prosecutors office for refusing to prosecute illegals and for turning the justice system into a “revolving door” where suspects are arrested, then immediately released.

“Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is a revolving door we’re seeing in cases like this one,” Hendry said after the Jan. 27 attack, according to the Post.

Finally, it has also been reported that some of these illegals arrested in the attack have ties to the blood-thirsty Venezuelan street gang “Tren de Aragua,” the Post said in another report.

These are the people this left-wing church feels are being oppressed by the U.S. justice system. But notice how this left-wing church is not bailing out Americans from jail. It pretty much proves they are acting on political motivations, not religious ones or on any purported ideals of justice.

Criminal violence is increasing as more illegals — the largest number of whom are single men — are flooding into this country to victimize America. And Democrat politicians, left-wing churches, and George Soros-bought “prosecutors” are facilitating this crime wave by refusing to hold criminals accountable and sending the message to foreign invaders that they can act with impunity in the United States.

