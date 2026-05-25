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Secret Service agents are seen after a lockdown was lifted at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 23, 2026.
Secret Service agents are seen after a lockdown was lifted at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 23, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Suspect in White House Shooting Was Known to Secret Service, Had Active Warrant from Previous Incident

 By Jack Davis  May 25, 2026 at 9:55am
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The gunman who fired on Secret Service agents Saturday had a history with White House security and had been warned to stay away last July.

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that the gunman had “a violent history and possible obsession” with the White House.

Nasire Best, 21, of Dundalk, Maryland, had been arrested last year after trying to gain access to the White House, according to CBS News.

In July 2025, a D.C. Superior Court filing cited by Fox News said Best entered a restricted area at a White House control post, would not stop, and “claimed he was Jesus Christ and that he wanted to get arrested.”

He was arrested on an unlawful entry charge in that incident.

The filing said Best had earlier walked around the White House complex and asked how to gain access.

Best had been involuntarily committed for a mental health exam in June 2025 after obstructing vehicle entry.

An August bench warrant accused Best of “noncompliance” because he did not show up for a hearing on the July charges, according to the New York Post.

At that time, a no-bond bench warrant that applied only to the District of Columbia was issued to allow police to arrest him, CBS News reported.

Best returned to the White House shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, pulled a revolver from a bag and fired at a Secret Service checkpoint.

Related:
BREAKING: White House Lawn Evacuated - Shots Fired – VIDEO

Multiple uniformed division officers, including at least one in a vehicle, returned fire. Best was pronounced dead at a D.C. hospital.

A bystander was wounded in the shooting, but it was uncertain who had shot him.

“Our officers continue to operate heroically in a heightened political threat environment,” Secret Service director Sean Curran remarked on Sunday in a statement, according to CBS News.

“We are grateful no officers were injured and appreciate the strong support from our federal and local partners. Our thoughts are also with the innocent bystander who was wounded during this incident. The Secret Service is hopeful he will make a full recovery,” he said.

The bystander who was shot was listed in serious but stable condition Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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