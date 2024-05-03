Share
News

Suspected Cop Killer Arrested with Fallen Officer's Handcuffs

 By Johnathan Jones  May 3, 2024 at 6:11am
Share

An Illinois man accused of murdering a Chicago police officer last month was arrested on Wednesday with the fallen officer’s former handcuffs, a local elected official and police said.

A nearly two-week manhunt for Xavier Tate Jr. ended at an apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Glendale Heights on Wednesday evening.

WLS-TV reported a multiagency law enforcement task force descended onto a property where they believed Tate was staying.

Chicago police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force put him in custody for allegedly killing Luis Huesca, a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

Huesca was shot to death during a carjacking on his way home from work on April 21. Tate was quickly identified as the suspect in the officer’s slaying, and police had been searching for him for 10 days.

Trending:
'Don't Look at Her, Look at Me!' - Sen. Josh Hawley Blasts Biden Official Over 'Corruption Problem'

Tate even found his way onto the FBI’s most wanted list. The bureau offered a $25,000 cash reward for information that would lead to an arrest.

His arrest came with a bit of symbolism.

Chicago Alderman Brian Hopkins and Tate’s arresting officers told WLS the alleged murderer was taken into custody while wearing Huesca’s department-issued handcuffs.

Huesca was laid to rest on Monday, WGN-TV reported.

Related:
Bloody Courthouse Brawl Breaks Out Between Families of Murder Suspect and Victim

The CPD officer died while in uniform from multiple gunshot wounds, meaning his family will be entitled to survivor’s benefits.

Do you support police officers?

Speaking to WLS, Pastor Matt Foley of St. Gall Church in Chicago said he had been praying with Huesca’s family since the fatal shooting.

“They’re going to have holes in their hearts until God willing they see each other again,” Foley said. “But this will allow them to begin the healing.”

Tate is charged with first-degree murder. He had been arrested on a charge of trespassing on March 6 — 15 days before Huesca was killed.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement to WGN that its investigation into the murder of one of its own would continue and no updates were expected in the near future.

The department asked for continued prayers for Huesca’s family.

“We ask that the people of this city continue to support the Huesca family by keeping them in your prayers as they continue to mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother and uncle,” it said.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Music Duo Hall & Oates Officially Break Up After More Than 50 Years Together
FBI Takes Possession of Lindsey Graham's Phone After He Gets a Strange Message from 'Chuck Schumer'
Young Man Stabbed Outside of Hotel-Turned-Migrant Shelter - No Arrests Made
Democratic Congressman to Be Indicted on Federal Charges: Report
NBA Star Caught on Camera Viciously Pelting Opposing Fans During Playoff Loss: 'He's Gonna Get Suspended'
See more...

Conversation