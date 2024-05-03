Suspected Cop Killer Arrested with Fallen Officer's Handcuffs
An Illinois man accused of murdering a Chicago police officer last month was arrested on Wednesday with the fallen officer’s former handcuffs, a local elected official and police said.
A nearly two-week manhunt for Xavier Tate Jr. ended at an apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Glendale Heights on Wednesday evening.
WLS-TV reported a multiagency law enforcement task force descended onto a property where they believed Tate was staying.
Chicago police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force put him in custody for allegedly killing Luis Huesca, a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.
Huesca was shot to death during a carjacking on his way home from work on April 21. Tate was quickly identified as the suspect in the officer’s slaying, and police had been searching for him for 10 days.
Tate even found his way onto the FBI’s most wanted list. The bureau offered a $25,000 cash reward for information that would lead to an arrest.
The #FBI in Chicago, IL, is assisting in the search for Xavier L. Tate, Jr., wanted in connection with the murder of a Chicago PD Officer on April 21, 2024. The FBI offers a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to his arrest and conviction: https://t.co/Xucp47jKgn pic.twitter.com/Izgit89rUY
— FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) April 27, 2024
His arrest came with a bit of symbolism.
Chicago Alderman Brian Hopkins and Tate’s arresting officers told WLS the alleged murderer was taken into custody while wearing Huesca’s department-issued handcuffs.
Police have arrested Xavier Tate, Jr. in the slaying of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca. https://t.co/QtVnghUUKS pic.twitter.com/1N4QdmilYl
— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) May 2, 2024
Apparently, Xavier Tate Jr.’s last taste of freedom is a mouthful of carpet. Outstanding job by the Chicago Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in bringing him to justice. Continued prayers for the family of Ofc. Luis Huesca.… pic.twitter.com/NX9EBMdYLE
— Reporter William J. Kelly #thatreporter (@Williamjkelly) May 2, 2024
Huesca was laid to rest on Monday, WGN-TV reported.
The funeral service for fallen CPD Officer Luis Huesca is about to get underway. Here are a few photos shared with me by his family, who says he was the greatest uncle, a man who went the extra mile for everyone, and brought immense joy to their lives. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/EBB5jekXRS
— Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) April 29, 2024
The CPD officer died while in uniform from multiple gunshot wounds, meaning his family will be entitled to survivor’s benefits.
Speaking to WLS, Pastor Matt Foley of St. Gall Church in Chicago said he had been praying with Huesca’s family since the fatal shooting.
“They’re going to have holes in their hearts until God willing they see each other again,” Foley said. “But this will allow them to begin the healing.”
Tate is charged with first-degree murder. He had been arrested on a charge of trespassing on March 6 — 15 days before Huesca was killed.
The Chicago Police Department said in a statement to WGN that its investigation into the murder of one of its own would continue and no updates were expected in the near future.
The department asked for continued prayers for Huesca’s family.
“We ask that the people of this city continue to support the Huesca family by keeping them in your prayers as they continue to mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother and uncle,” it said.
