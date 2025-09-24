The man who shot into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday morning has been identified as Joshua Jahn.

The 29-year-old gunman opened fire shortly before 7 a.m. from an “elevated position” as migrants were inside a transport van, according to the Daily Mail.

News: The alleged shooter at the Texas ICE facility is Joshua Jahn, DOB 4/30/96. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 24, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media that Jahn then took his own life.

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack … One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.”

This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities. While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/SMOyxiKLqA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers,” he further noted.

“It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed Patel’s sentiment posting on X, “For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed.

“These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences. Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences,” she continued.

“The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families.”

For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences. Comparing ICE Day-in… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 24, 2025

Joe Rothrock, special agent in charge of the Dallas FBI field office, told reporters following the shooting, “I can confirm at this time that the FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence.”

BREAKING: The FBI is investigating the Dallas ICE facility shooting as a targeted attack: “I can confirm at this time that the FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence.” pic.twitter.com/k915kEXM7k — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 24, 2025

“While we are not releasing identities of any victims at this time, what I can confirm for you is that no members of law enforcement were hurt during this attack,” he added.

Charlie Kirk’s assassin used ammo engraved with anti-fascist messages. The Dallas ICE facility shooter used ammo engraved with anti-ICE messages. The pattern is impossible to ignore. Something very dark and evil is happening, and it must be stopped with full force. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 24, 2025



The alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk also engraved his bullets with messages, including, “hey fascist, catch.”

