Police block off I-35E close to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office after a shooting in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday. (Julio Cortez / AP)
Police block off I-35E close to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office after a shooting in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday. (Julio Cortez / AP)

Suspected Dallas ICE Facility Shooter Identified

 By Randy DeSoto  September 24, 2025 at 10:59am
The man who shot into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday morning has been identified as Joshua Jahn.

The 29-year-old gunman opened fire shortly before 7 a.m. from an “elevated position” as migrants were inside a transport van, according to the Daily Mail.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media that Jahn then took his own life.

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack … One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.”

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers,” he further noted.

Is leftist violence a threat to America?

“It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed Patel’s sentiment posting on X, “For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed.

“These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences. Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences,” she continued.

Related:
FBI Publishes Note from Suspected ICE Shooter That Seems to Reveal Motive

“The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families.”

Joe Rothrock, special agent in charge of the Dallas FBI field office, told reporters following the shooting, “I can confirm at this time that the FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence.”

“While we are not releasing identities of any victims at this time, what I can confirm for you is that no members of law enforcement were hurt during this attack,” he added.


The alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk also engraved his bullets with messages, including, “hey fascist, catch.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




