Suspected Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Rape of 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Who Traveled for Abortion and Drew Biden's Attention

After impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl, a Columbus man has been arrested and charged with the first degree felony of rape.

Police said that the suspect, Gershon Fuentes, confessed to raping the little girl on at least two occasions, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The story of the little girl’s rape and pregnancy gained national attention in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

After the court’s decision, Ohio’s law banning abortion after six weeks immediately went into effect, and the girl then traveled to Indiana to have an abortion, the Dispatch reported.

The story went viral and became a talking point for pro-abortion supporters, including President Joe Biden.

“Imagine being that little girl,” Biden said as he criticized Supreme Court’s decision. “I’m serious. Just imagine being that little girl.”

At first, the validity of the story was doubted.

But with the arrest of Fuentes, those doubts have been proven wrong.

However, the story has become more complicated after the arrest of Fuentes, who is suspected of being an illegal immigrant.

“Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Ebner said the case did not warrant Fuentes — who is believed to be undocumented — to be held without bond,” the Dispatch reported.

Though Biden used the tragedy of the little girl’s rape and pregnancy as an argument in support of abortion, this angle concerning illegal immigration complicates his argument.

The Biden administration is facing increasing criticism for mishandling immigration and the current border crisis.

There has been a major spike in the number of migrants illegally crossing the border.

In May, the number of migrants coming across the border once again broke records, NBC News reported.

Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 239,000 migrants at the border in May.

Along with the increase of migrants crossing the border, there has also been a significant spike in crimes committed by non-citizens in the U.S., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

In fiscal year 2020, there were 208 convictions of criminal non-citizens in the category of assault, battery and domestic violence. That number increased to 1,178 in 2021. Thus far in 2022, that number is already sitting at 711.

In 2020, there were 3 convictions of criminal non-citizens in the category of homicide and manslaughter. That number increased to 60 in 2021 and is already at 45 for 2022.

In the category of sexual offenses, 2020 had 156 convictions of criminal non-citizens. In 2021, there were 488. Thus far in 2022, there have been 219.

This data is very bad news for the Biden administration and how it is handling the border crisis.

Add the numbers to this now international story of an undocumented citizen raping and impregnating a 10 year old, and things just keep getting worse for the Biden administration’s approach to immigration.

