Suspected Killer of Sheriff’s Deputy Captured After Four-Day Manhunt

By Becky Loggia
April 28, 2018 at 3:12pm

After the fatal shooting of a Maine deputy earlier this week, a man wanted in connection with the incident was finally arrested on Saturday.

According to Fox News, after a four-day manhunt, John Williams, 29, was captured by authorities and taken to the Main State Police Department.

Nearly 200 law enforcement officials had taken part in the manhunt since Wednesday, which used foot patrols and even aircraft in parts of the woods where authorities thought the suspect was hiding.

Though Main police confirmed that Williams was in custody, no details as to where he was found have been given.

On Wednesday, it is believed Williams fatally shot Somerset County Sheriff Corporal Eugene Cole, 62, at 1:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 2.

Following the incident, authorities said that Williams stole the officer’s cruiser and preceded to rob a convenience store.

Williams fled the store after abandoning the vehicle, which was found around 5 a.m.

However, the stolen cruiser was vital in leading the police to target Williams, as dash cam footage from the stolen vehicle showed the suspect entering and leaving the convenience store.

The announcement of Williams’ capture came just minutes after a press briefing with Cole’s widow, Sheryl Cole, who pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in.

“I urge Mr. Williams to turn himself in or at least reach out to law enforcement,” Cole said. “Mr. Williams, be assured you’ll be treated the same way Corporal Cole would have treated you, if you had given him the opportunity, with dignity and respect.”

“We just want you to talk to someone,” she added. “Even after all you have put us through, this is all we are asking of you. Please, please talk to us.”

RELATED: LAPD Officer Arrested Trying To Smuggle Illegal Immigrant Over Border

For 13 years, Eugene Cole had been a member of the sheriff’s department and now leaves behind his wife and son.

The funeral for the fallen officer is scheduled for Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, with a public viewing at Skowhegan Armory planned for Sunday.

Eugene Cole’s death is the first Maine officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in 29 years.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster called the fallen officer an “outstanding employee, one of the finest deputies.”

