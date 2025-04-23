Suspected Rapist Ends Up in a World of Hurt After Street 'Vigilantes' Catch Up to Him

Oswaldo Ramos, a 50-year-old career criminal, found himself hospitalized after a group of New York residents reportedly took justice into their own hands.

Ramos is accused of attempting to rape a 70-year-old woman Friday near Fordham in the Bronx, an act that sparked outrage in the community.

The alleged assault took place around noon near Creston Avenue and 184th Street, in broad daylight, according to a report by the New York Post.

Police said Ramos targeted the elderly woman, attempting to force himself on her in a brazen attack that left the neighborhood reeling.

Surveillance footage captured Ramos struggling to put his pants on while fleeing the scene.

Word of the assault spread rapidly through the Bronx, igniting anger among locals who refused to let the suspect slip away.

A day after the attack, local residents later recognized him from the footage. They tracked down Ramos near Tiebout Avenue and 187th Street, delivering what was described as “vigilante justice” by WNBC-TV.

An anonymous tipster called police, informing them that the suspect had been detained by the group and could be found at a nearby hospital.

Ramos, battered from the encounter, was taken into custody from the hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained during the residents’ confrontation.

NYC sicko with 19 prior arrests tried to rape elderly woman — then vigilantes got to him: cops, report https://t.co/7s14jKiRI5 pic.twitter.com/TW37LMeDjB — New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2025

Police confirmed Ramos’ extensive criminal history, which includes charges for robberies and burglaries, per the Post.

Locals — including the apparent assailants — had little issue with the vigilantism.

“Yeah, we beat him up,” one local man, who did not want to be identified, told the Post. “You don’t do that, that’s something you don’t do.”

He added: “And if he comes back, I’m going to rock him again.”

“We don’t tolerate that kind of stuff around here,” another one of the alleged assailants said.







New York locals are also getting fed up with the way in which criminals keep winding up back on the street.

Are blue city officials too soft on crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (951 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

“It’s messed up because our government doesn’t really do much about it,” one resident told WNBC. “They lock him up now and let him go later.”

Another resident expressed zero sympathy for Ramos: “He deserved what he got. I’m sorry.”

According to the NYPD, Ramos was officially charged with attempted rape and burglary.

Police said he was still in a local hospital Tuesday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.