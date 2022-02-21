Share
News

Suspected Robber Arrested After His Mother Recognizes Him and Drags Him to Police Station

 By Jack Davis  February 21, 2022 at 9:44am
Share

A Chicago teenager is in double trouble in connection with a robbery on a commuter train.

Zion Brown, 18, faces an armed robbery charge in connection with a hold-up involving a Metra Electric conductor, according to WBBM-TV.

But he was in even deeper trouble before that, because when the Loyola University student’s mother saw him in a surveillance camera image, she had him march right down to the police and admit what he had done.

Police said on Tuesday just after 2 p.m, a passenger on a train announced that he was in the midst of conducting a robbery.

Trending:
Judge Hands Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter a Much Lighter Sentence Than Prosecutors Wanted


A black semi-automatic handgun was displayed.

The robber took all the cash the conductor had on him and fled.

Do this mother do the right thing?

However, the robber paused long enough to look at a surveillance camera, and his mom was able to later identify him when the police posted photos to catch the robber.

In court, he claimed he was hungry and wanted money to eat.

Brown said the idea for the robbery formed when he saw the conductor handling cash, according to the Washington Examiner.

Brown went to his classes after the robbery, his attorney said.

Judge Maryam Ahmad was urged by the defense to recall her days as a hungry college student as the defense argued against a request to have Brown held without bond, according to CWB Chicago.

Related:
Mayor Lightfoot Roasted After Posing Next to 'Stack' of Cash Arranged in Message for Public

Ahmad said she recalled hungry days as a college student but noted that she never pointed a gun at someone and robbed them on account of that.

The judge then granted the request to hold Brown without bail.

Brown had no criminal history prior to this arrest.

The gun used in the robbery was a BB gun, and the suspect said he threw it in a dumpster after the incident.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Panicked Police Make Hasty Change to Capitol Building as 'Freedom' Truckers Prepare to Head to DC
Suspected Robber Arrested After His Mother Recognizes Him and Drags Him to Police Station
Russia Contradicts Talk of Biden-Putin Summit Agreement
Devin Nunes Announces 'Roll Out' of Trump's Secret Weapon to Bring Big Tech Tyrants to Their Knees
Officer Killed, 1 Injured After California Police Helicopter Crashes Into the Surf
See more...

Conversation