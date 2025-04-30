Given the amount of security that Tesla dealerships — and Teslas themselves — have these days, thanks to leftist vandals and pyromaniacs targeting them because Elon Musk hurt them in the feels, you have to be pretty dense to even try anything.

That’s especially true when you consider that federal charges, which can carry decades of prison time, may await you thanks to the politically motivated nature of the violence, which means the acts fall under the purview of domestic terrorism.

However, no matter how dense one might be to attempt these acts, you’d think they’d have learned one thing before tempting the U.S. federal justice system to come down hard on them: I before E, except after C.

According to Fox News, 35-year-old Tesla arson suspect Ian Moses isn’t just going viral for his attack on a Tesla Service Center in Mesa, Arizona, on Monday; he’s going viral because he couldn’t spell the word he allegedly spray-painted on the side of the building correctly.

“Mesa police responded just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, April 28, to reports of an explosion at the Tesla Service Center,” Fox reported.

“Witnesses reported smoke and flames near the building, which officers determined were coming from a newly delivered Tesla Cybertruck.”

Witnesses also saw this:

Someone sprayed “theif” on the Mesa Tesla center and lit a Cybertruck on fire pic.twitter.com/hZZdj1oLKC — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) April 28, 2025

Will vandals stop attacking Teslas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 29% (105 Votes) No: 71% (261 Votes)

Yes, “THEIF.” Shame he hadn’t decided on making it “YOU’RE A THIEF,” because we missed out on “YOUR A THEIF” instead.

That didn’t mean there wasn’t more laughter to be had on social media, however:

LOL: Someone torched a Cybertruck at an Arizona Tesla dealership & misspelled their graffiti pic.twitter.com/FiGTBGjioQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 28, 2025

NEWS: Man arrested for possible arson after Tesla Cybertruck set on fire at Mesa dealership. He also misspelled “thief,” lol. pic.twitter.com/aJYbZ1HBIx — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 29, 2025

Pro tip for when this guy gets into prison, if he’s found guilty: Don’t put him in charge of license-plate stamping, especially the personalized ones. Just saying.

It also wasn’t difficult to find the Tesla vandal, according to Fox News’ report.

“During their investigation, police said they noticed a suspicious van parked nearby and observed a man riding a bicycle approaching and opening the van’s door,” Fox noted.

“Officers immediately contacted the individual and identified the suspect,” the report added. “Investigators were able to match Moses to security photos captured by the Tesla Security Center during the incident.”

In addition to local charges of arson of a structure and property, Mesa authorities are cooperating with federal officials. Attorney General Pam Bondi has promised to come down hard on those who perpetrate them.

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism,” she said.

“We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

Knowing Moses, he probably read that and thought she meant “revered consequences.” Given his graffito at the scene, maybe that’ll work as a mitigating factor in his case. It’s worth a shot.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.